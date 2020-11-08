Jan. 7, 1942 to Sept 28, 2020
David W. Clarke Jr. was born on Jan. 7, 1942, to David Sr. and Claudia Masterson. He was raised on Jamestown (Conanicut Island), Rhode Island. He passed away from Huntington’s Disease on Sept. 28, 2020.
Growing up, David belonged to a Jamestown “band of brothers” who did everything together, including sand lot baseball, an activity that developed into a lifelong passion for the greatest baseball team in history, The Boston Redsox. These sandlot games were a great way to pass the days growing up on Jamestown; however, this fun was ruined one day when an island
grandfather informed them they were running the bases in the wrong direction. To attend high school, this whole band rode the ferryboat to Newport every day.
Early in life, David found his passion for golf and was a member of the Rogers High School golf team. Throughout his life, David was most at ease and most himself on the golf course … as long as he was not standing over a 3-foot putt for par! Upon graduation, he was off to Duke University for two years and then home to University of Rhode Island and the Marine PLCs.
After graduating with a B.S. in Business, David reported to Quantico with the dream of becoming a jet pilot, and there he found his Marine “band of brothers.” Upon completion of flight school, he was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam, and Iwakuni, Japan, flying the A-4 Skyhawk. After Vietnam, David was transferred to NAS Chasefield in Beeville, TX, where he was
an Advanced Jet Training Command Instructor. On Thanksgiving 1968, David went to Palo Alto, CA to be an usher in the wedding of one of his Marine “brothers,” where he met Nancy to whom David proposed just 6 weeks after meeting the love of his life. They were married Aug. 23, 1969. They moved to Chicago to start a family together and David put his business degree into practice in real estate property management.
In 1990, David and Nancy moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, and had a wonderful life camping, playing golf, and skiing together. Their shared passion for Golf led them to Green Valley, AZ, where winters were warm and sunny and retirement was great. David was known by his friends
and family as a sweet and loving family man whose sense of humor and proclivity towards sarcasm brightened the days of everyone around him. He admired consistency and was always quick to laugh.
David was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Charlie Glynn; and his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Kathy Clarke. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 51 years; sons David and Gibb (Lindsay Grant); grandchildren Francis, Hudson, Nixon, and Ashley Lamb-Cruz (Daniel)
and great-grandson Theodor. He is also survived by his brother James (Wendy), niece Kerry and nephew Ryan.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Huntington’s Disease Society of America (www.hdsa.org) or Hospice Family Care (275 W. Continental Road, Green Valley, AZ 85622).