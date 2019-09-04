Dale Marie Miller of Green Valley, Arizona was born Jan. 26, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Markert, and is survived by her mother, Earla Swope of Green Valley, and her brother, Edward (Rhonda) Markert of Amado, Arizona.
Dale returned to Green Valley after 20 years in the real estate business in San Diego, California, and met and married David Miller in 1998. David and Dale both ascended to heaven on Aug. 25, 2019. Dale was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and the owner of Canvases Be Gone.
A rosary and funeral were scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Valley, Green Valley, AZ.