In Loving Memory of
CLARA ELIZABETH DIECKMANN TUDOR
1/11/35 to 9/26/19
Clara, 84, passed away in her sleep on Aug. 26, 2019 in Green Valley, Arizona after her third battle with cancer.
Clara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Jan. 11, 1935, to Ferdinand and Irma (Becky) Dieckmann. She grew up in Clifton and attended the University of Cincinnati where she met her husband Ron Tudor. They were married in November of 1954 and during their 52-year marriage, they raised 5 children and traveled extensively around the U.S. and Europe, wherever Ron was stationed with the Air Force.
She enjoyed golf, playing cards, reading, knitting and especially painting.
She and Ron began splitting their time between Monument, Colorado and Green Valley, Arizona until finally settling in Green Valley full time after Ron’s death in 2006. She found a 2nd love in William (Bill) Griggs and he was her companion more than 11 years until her passing.
Clara is survived by all five of her children: Rick and Debbie Tudor; Sue Dallas; Elizabeth (Betsy) Wilson; Ken and Megan Tudor; and Doug and Vicki Tudor; and grandchildren: Megan and Jacob Dunklee; Samantha Tudor; and Shane Rice. She is also survived by her sister, Emmy Hartkemeier of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as many other family members around the country.
Clara was loved by many and will be missed by all.