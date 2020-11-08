Born August 3, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to C. Eugene Ferner and Waneta Marie Beech. He passed away Nov. 4, 2020 due to COVID virus and ulcerative colitis disease.
He went to school in Lima, Ohio and served in the U.S. Navy as a diesel engine-man during the Korean Conflict.
He was married to Doris M. Christman in October 1952, who survives him.
After the Navy, he worked as a turret lathe operator for the Excello Corp. in Ohio. Later, he was hired by Granville-Phillips Corp. in Boulder, Colorado as Inspector of mechanical parts.
He studied major appliance repair and had successful businesses in Colorado, Santa Fe, N.M. and Green Valley.
He has one daughter, Linda M. Ferner of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also one brother, John E. Ferner of Springfield, MO.
His hobbies were making crafts and woodworking with his Shop Smith. Camping with family and friends was enjoyed for many years. Trips to Austria and Canada were special.
No services are planned due to the COVID virus.