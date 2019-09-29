CHARLES J. JEFFORDS

Charles John Jeffords, 78, of Green Valley, AZ, died on Aug. 19, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1941 to Raymond and Helen (O’Neill) Jeffords of Hartford, WI, he graduated from Hartford High School in 1959 and began a five-year tenure as a Brother in the Redemptorist Order. This dedication to service continued throughout his life.
Charles worked for JC Penney, the Milwaukee Park System, Western Electric and learned upholstery skills before settling into his 34-year career at Wisconsin Electric in Milwaukee, WI. Charles traveled the world with friends. Upon retirement, he left the cold winters of Wisconsin and moved to Green Valley to enjoy a community of friends and pursue his many hobbies.
Always in motion and busy, Charles was hardworking and creative whether he was cooking a meal, baking delicious breads, building grandfather clocks, creating an intricate stained-glass piece, woodworking or growing roses in the desert. He knew how to clean everything and was fastidious. A master candy-maker, he spent numerous hours creating the coveted Christmas treats.
He enjoyed being outdoors and could often be found gardening, hiking or horseback riding. Charles served his community through volunteer activities including his dedicated work at Our Lady of the Valley and the White Elephant. He engaged regularly in acts of kindness, assisting people who were in need of help.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and older brothers, Bob and Tom. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Jeffords of Madison, WI in addition to extended family members and dear friends. Charles was the keeper of the family history with an unsurpassed memory. He will not be forgotten by all who love and miss him.
An interment of ashes will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct, 26, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the Tally Ho in Hartford, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Country Fair White Elephant, Attn: K. Lavo, P.O. Box 970, Green Valley, AZ 85622.