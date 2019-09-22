Carol M. Cirrincione died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Green Valley.
Born in Buffalo, New York in 1934, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (1992). She is survived by daughter Laura (Laurie) Cirrincione of Green Valley and sons Andrew (Tamera) of Reno, NV; Franklin (Colleen) of Hamburg, NY; John of Rio Rancho, NM; and grandchildren Michael and Caitlin Cirrincione of Hamburg, NY, and Erik Hensler (Sabra) of Rio Rancho, NM. She had one great-grandchild.
Carol and her husband owned and operated the popular Italian restaurant Francesco’s in her hometown.
Carol moved from Western New York to Green Valley in 2004 where she immediately began making friends and getting involved in the community. She started playing cards at the East Center, joined the Eastern States Club and became a GVR monitor. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish and Branch 425 of the Italian Catholic Federation. Carol was also a co-founder of the GVR Singles Club. She possessed a sense of humor and a kindness of spirit few others can claim.
The family invites the community to celebrate Carol’s life on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. for a memorial mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church. A reception will follow in the church hall.