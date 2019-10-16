BRUCE A. STENMAN

Bruce Stenman passed away on Oct.10, 2019, after fighting a battle with glioblastoma. Bruce was born Sept. 4, 1937, to the late Norman and Dorothy (Johnson) Stenman in Lansing, Michigan. The family moved to Alpena in 1944. Bruce graduated from Alpena High School in 1956, and graduated from Central Michigan University with a master’s in Education. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Captain. He was married to L. Kay Kemler in 1962.
The majority of his teaching career was in Kingsley, Michigan where he was high school principal, teacher, athletic director, driver training instructor, and coach. After retirement, Bruce and Kay moved to Green Valley, Arizona.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kay, and a nephew Andy Amlotte.
Bruce is survived by his sons, J. Scott Stenman from Rapid City, Michigan and David (Alexis) Stenman of Denver, Colorado, a grandson Nick and a great-grandson Cason. He is also survived by his sister, Norma (Ken) Amlotte of Tustin, Michigan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bruce was an avid golfer and immensely enjoyed being able to golf daily and an accomplished banjo player. When he practiced his banjo, his family felt they were treated to a daily concert.
A service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, AZ and a memorial service will be held in Tustin, Michigan with internment in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tustin. The date for his Michigan service is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green Valley Methodist Church or Augustana Lutheran Church, Tustin, Michigan.
Arrangements are being made at Green Valley Mortuary.