A man who went missing from his home Friday was found dead shortly after noon Sunday, police said.
The body of Manuel Campos, 78, was found at 12:07 p.m. by a man on a mountain bike in the desert just east of Interstate 19 and south of Pima Mine Road. The area at one time was considered for development by Copper Point.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said an officer was arriving in the area on a UTV just as the cyclist made the discovery.
Noland would only say at this point that a death investigation is underway. He said he didn’t expect to release anymore information Sunday.
Campos left his home in Rancho Sahuarita on foot on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, police used drones and infrared cameras, a fix-wing aircraft from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, contacted local businesses and the casino north of Rancho Sahuarita, a Border Patrol K-9 and called in extra officers.
A group of about 50 residents was preparing to go into the desert about noon to look for Campos when police asked them to go home because of a development in the case.