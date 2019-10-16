Benny Clifton Cofer passed away Oct. 10, 2019 from Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Green Valley, AZ. He was born Feb. 24, 1938 in Charlotte, N.C., son of Everett and Laura Cofer. He attended Central High School in Charlotte, N.C., member of the 1956 graduating class, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Benny is preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Xylda Bland Cofer. Benny was quite fortunate and found the second love of his life, Ligia Cofer, whom he is survived by. Benny and Ligia were married on June 18, 2011 and made their home in Green Valley, AZ.
Benny is also survived by daughters Lisa Belue (Michael), and Lori Fountain (Dan), grandchildren Bryan Belue (Leslie), Jessica Andrews (Avery), six great-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Valor Hospice for making a very difficult situation easier.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Benny’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/. Please have your donation notifications sent to Lisa Cofer Belue, 3819 Melody Ln, Odessa, TX 79762.