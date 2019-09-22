Barbara W. Bristol, 91, passed away in her sleep on Aug. 23, 2019 in Albany, NY. Barbara had been a teacher in the north country for many years operating the Reading and Learning Center in Massena, NY. After moving to
Arizona with her husband Dale in 1991, she continued to teach and tutor students until late into her 80s.
Barbara completed her undergraduate degree at Central Michigan University Teachers College in 1949 and her master's in psychology from St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY in 1971. For 65 years she dedicated her teaching skills to helping children and adults learn to read. In later years she saw herself as a child advocate. Nothing would motivate her more than a parent telling her the school said their child couldn't learn to read. The length of her career created an interesting dynamic, where she taught children to read, and then they grew up and brought their children to her help read. This two generation “learning to read dynamic” happened both in Massena, NY and Green Valley, AZ.
As her children over the years we were touched by the stories she told of helping children learn to succeed in school and their parents joy at seeing their success. We are proud of her legacy.
Barbara is survived by her children, Scott Bristol (Michaela) of Vienna, Austria, and Wendy Stoddart (Mark) of Clifton Park, NY, six grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons.