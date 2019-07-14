Althea “Lee” Mambretti, 96, of Green Valley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, preceded by Ernest Mambretti. Survived by sister Jeanette Wooster, brothers Curt and Richard Hutchings, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was a real people person, a longtime volunteer at the Elks Lodge, American Legion, Carondelet Hospital and Sheriff's Auxiliary. She was employed at Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., for 42 years.
She will be dearly missed.
A service for Althea will be held Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery.