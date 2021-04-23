As of Friday, in Pima County, 384,601 — or 37% of the population — had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 288,738 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Arizona, 2,811,591 people, or 39% of the population, have received at least one dose. The number of people fully vaccinated, according to state health department data, is 2,061,845. As of Friday, there have been 857,357 cases of COVID-19 and 17,238 deaths with 896 new cases reported Friday.
Pima County Chief Medical Officer Francisco García said though there has been a plateau in cases, “it’s not done yet.”
Here’s what we know about COVID-19 and vaccines this week.
Johnson & Johnson
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-173 Component-p-0-2-164”}U.S. health officials lifted the pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday, deciding the benefits outweighed the risks.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-173 Component-p-0-2-164”}The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remained hospitalized as of Friday.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-173 Component-p-0-2-164”}The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-173 Component-p-0-2-164”}“Above all else, health and safety are at the forefront of our decisions,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Our vaccine safety systems are working. We identified exceptionally rare events – out of millions of doses” of the J&J shot and will continue to monitor them.
The committee has included a recommendation that J&J get a warning label alerting people of possible side effects related to the rare blood clot.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Easier registration{/span}Pima County changed its registration process for COVID-19 vaccines last week to make it faster and easier.
A pre-registration vaccine interest form has been eliminated from the necessary steps. Now when a person registers for their first vaccine at Udall Park or the Tucson Convention Center they are taken directly to the Mychart site to select an appointment time. To register, visit vaccine.tmcaz.com.
Ages 16 and up
The state and Pima County have opened vaccine eligibility to 16 year olds. Those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will need to sign a consent form.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use for those ages.
UA offers walk-up
The state-run vaccine POD at the University of Arizona will now offer same day, walk-up appointments without pre-registration required.
Anyone can show up at their drive-thru site or sit-down indoor site for an appointment.
Those who prefer pre-registering may still do so by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
May 2 will be the last day for the drive-through site before it closes due to heat. From May 3 on, all vaccines at the UA site will take place inside the Gittings Building.
In a Friday press conference, state Health Director Cara Christ said there are growing opportunities for people to access walk-up appointments around the state.
Keeping masks
Local charter school Great Expectations Academy will go the same direction as Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District and still require masks at school.
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the requirement that schools require masks, giving districts the power to continue enforcing mask mandates if they choose.
Principal Jeremy Topp said their board determined that due to a county Board of Supervisors resolution, they are still required to wear masks unless six feet of social distance can be observed.
On Friday, Christ said the state’s recommendation to schools is to continue universal mask wearing. She said they are aligned with the CDC’s guidance which says masks are the number one tool in mitigating school spread.
PODS go mobile
After weeks of back and forth on two FEMA-run vaccination sites coming to Pima County, the state and FEMA could not agree on the terms of the contract.
In a media conference Friday, Pima County Chief Medical Officer Francisco García said they are in the process of trying to make their “Plan B” happen.
“Plan B involves expanding on what we are currently doing, doubling down on mobile efforts so we have a new ask of the feds for mobile components,” he said. “It doesn’t come with additional vaccines but today we have the vaccine in our hands.”
Though it has not been finalized yet, García said he believes FEMA assistance on mobile vaccine efforts could start as soon as next week.
The county has been putting extra effort into mobile vaccine opportunities.
The national, 11-day pause on J&J vaccines hindered mobile efforts. Garcia said the main struggle with taking Pfizer and Moderna on the road is they both require second doses.
He said they won’t always be able to bring mobile opportunities for second doses to the same sites, so they are working on creating messaging and processes to make it easy for someone to look up when and where they need to go for their second doses.
Continued restrictions
{div class=”subscriber-preview”}Restrictions against “non-essential” travel through U.S. land ports of entry are here to stay for at least another month, according to the Nogales International.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-preview”}The latest extension means restrictions will remain in place through May 21, according to a tweet sent Tuesday morning by the Department of Homeland Security. The restrictions primarily block individuals seeking to cross the border with a tourist visa from entering the country.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}“We are guided by science and public health data and engaged in discussions with Canada and Mexico about easing restrictions as health conditions improve,” DHS said in the tweet.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}On Monday, Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Relations said it was extending its own restrictions on travelers entering the country from the United States based on risk levels in different border states. In reality, the country has announced its own travel restrictions several times over the course of the pandemic, but has done little to enforce any limits at its northern border.{div class=”tnt-ads-container text-center”}The U.S. travel restrictions were originally implemented in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest extension marks the 14th month they’ll be in place.{/div}{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics show that the restrictions have had a considerable effect on travel across the local border.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}December is typically among the busiest months for local ports, as families reunite for the holidays and cross the border on shopping trips. In December 2020, the latest month for which data was available, 102,000 pedestrians and 160,000 vehicles crossed the border in Nogales. Those figures represent a considerable drop compared to the 362,000 pedestrians and 275,000 personal vehicles that crossed in December 2019.{/div}