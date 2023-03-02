About 70 years ago when Dolores Minutillo lived in New Jersey she was given a recipe for home-baked biscotti. When she moved to Arizona 53 years ago the recipe came with her.
Now approaching 91 years of age, almost every Thursday she’s at the farmer’s market in the parking lot near Big Lots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. selling her trays of nearly a dozen biscotti in a variety of popular flavors—anise, lemon, maple, almond and cinnamon almond.
Asked why she does it, Minutillo’s response was quick.
“I do this mainly to be with my daughter,” she said.
After 26 years working for the U.S. Postal Service, daughter Lisa Boutin retired and keeps busy making and selling a variety of colorful, handcrafted items for the home next to her mom’s table filled with platters of biscotti.
Minutillo’s neighbor Judy Larsen speaks highly of her biscotti baking abilities and dedication to in-person sales.
“My reason for recommending Dolores [for an article] is because I admire her ambition to bake and sell her biscotti at her age almost every week,” Larsen commented.
“On Sunday evenings I donate three platters to the Bingo group at Lady of the Valley Parish and I’ll bake biscotti for my neighbors when they have a party,” Minutillo said.
She calls her platters of biscotti “Toast of the Town” and every package has a required label listing the ingredients. Minutillo mentioned the high price of eggs and said she shopped around a bit to find eggs at a fair price.
Her biscotti platters are $7 each, which she considers a fair price for 11-12 biscotti and the high current price of eggs. The 11 or 12 slices depends on how she cuts the baked treats.
“It’s an expensive hobby but everyone loves ‘em. And I’ll do special orders,” Minutillo said.
