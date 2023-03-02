About 70 years ago when Dolores Minutillo lived in New Jersey she was given a recipe for home-baked biscotti. When she moved to Arizona 53 years ago the recipe came with her.

Now approaching 91 years of age, almost every Thursday she’s at the farmer’s market in the parking lot near Big Lots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. selling her trays of nearly a dozen biscotti in a variety of popular flavors—anise, lemon, maple, almond and cinnamon almond.



