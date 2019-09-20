The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a proposed advisory board for the Sheriff’s Department that had the backing of Sheriff Mark Napier.
Supervisor Ramón Valadez was the lone vote in favor of the commission that would have come under Napier’s control.
The new commission was meant as a replacement to the Community Law Enforcement Partnership Commission, which has been bogged down over accusations of being anti-law enforcement and has failed to make quorums. CLEPC, which last year pushed for the rejection of federal Stonegarden grants, has held just four meetings this year.
Prior to opening discussions on a new commission headed by Napier, Valadez made a successful motion to put the dissolution of CLEPC on the board’s next agenda. However, with no commission to replace CLEPC it is unclear if it will be dissolved.
Supervisors Steve Christy and Ally Miller have both opposed CLEPC and remained opposed to a new commission that would involve the board. They have both told their CLEPC representatives not to attend meetings or didn’t fill vacancies.
Under the current plan for the new commission, the Board of Supervisors would each appoint two members who would report to Napier.
Elías noted there have been no public meetings to gather community input.
“The truth is this is being ran through without any public input, without any public dialogue,” Elías said. “We had 14 meetings about Tobacco 21, 14 meetings and none about a commission that reviews law enforcement. Not good, not right.”