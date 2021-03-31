Wed., March 6
Arizona Ghost Town Double Feature: Ghost Town Trail / Ghost Towns of Old Arizonan Two Films by Phil Wenstrand: 7 to 9 p.m. Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting: 7 to 8 p.m. St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Drive, GV. Only requirement for membership: desire to stop gambling. Jeff H, 831-869-9507.
Green Valley Open Jam: 6 to 7:30 pm. Vocal and instrumental jamming to standard tunes: rock, jazz, country, blues, etc. Jammers bring charts. Email to sign up to play: larry.worster@gmail.com.
Parkinson’s Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 a.m. Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S Camino del Sol. Bill Hanne: 520-499-3858 or mbmeh@earthlink.net
Sewing Bee: 9 to 12 p.m. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol. Enjoy fellowship as you help to make quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children. Front Desk, 648-1633.
What does Transgender mean?: 9 to 10 a.m. Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Diane Stein, retired psychiatrist, explains transgenderism from scientific, medical/psychiatric perspective. Les Bakke, 701-261-2050..
Thursday, March 7
Body Balance Chair Yoga: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For those disabled, recovering from injury, or with limited mobility. Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Canoa Country Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artists, musicians, garden art, crafts, pottery & more. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, GV. Wendy Burroughs, 724-5375.
Hope Luncheon: 11 to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch. Good food, conversation for friends and neighbors. United Methodist Church of Green Valley; 300 W. Esperanza Blvd, GV. Sue Wilson, 625-4712.
Lecture — Green Valley Gardeners: 9 a.m. “Plant Sale Review” Alex Shipley. Desert Hills Center, 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520–625-3440.
Republican Club Green Valley/Sahuarita: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monthly meeting featuring speaker Matt Beienburg, director of Education Policy at the Goldwater Institute. Friends In Deed; 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Kay Kohler, 904-9103.
Simply Meditate — Find Your Inner Peace: 5 to 6 p.m. Breathing meditation, practical Buddhist teaching. No need to register in advance. St Francis Episcopal Church, 600 S La Canada, GV. Cynthia Elwood, 520-393-1742.
U.S. Immigration Then & Now: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Three-week program on U.S. immigration system. Register at: https://bca.z2systems.com/eventReg.jsp?event=538. BMO Harris Bank; 270 W Continental Rd., GV. Jerry P Haas, 398-3229.
Friday, March 8
Aero Club of Arizona: 5:30 p.m. Annual meeting. Speaker Major Gen. Andrew A. Croft & Junior ROTC student scholarship presentations. GVR East Social Center, GV. Reservations: Dick Roberts, 520-648-5749, rrrgv@aol.com
Art Reception: 4 to 6 p.m. Ann Over Memorial Print Show by the Printmakers Guild of the Santa Rita Art League of GVR. Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S. Camino del Sol. Karen Keim, 520-668-3545.
Cardio/Toning: 9 to 10 a.m. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol. Instructor-led class. No sign-up required, no charge. Bring a 6-inch inflatable play ball. Front Desk, 648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol. Instructor-led class. No sign-up required, no charge. Wear athletic shoes. Front Desk, 648-1633.
Friday Blood Pressure Clinic 3: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure Screening every Friday at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Peggy Merriam, 520-625-1150.
Friday Hikes on the Santa Cruz River: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac at 8:30 a.m. A Walking Sticks and LHP Rio Compartido/Shared River program. Info: tubacval@msn.com
Gideons and Auxiliary Prayer Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Welcome to all Gideon members and prospective members. Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 W. Esperanza, GV. 520-393-8803.
Harmonies in Art: 5 to 7 p.m. CPAC Community Performance & Art Center; 1250 W Continental Rd. Opening reception with refreshments. Meet the artists Del Marinello, Nancy Holmberg & Romy Angle. 520-904-6113.
HighTide: Tribute to the Beach Boys TAD Management: 3 to 5 p.m. & 7 to 9 p.m. CPAC Community Performance & Art Center. 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Ticket info: 520-399-1750.
Mining Heritage of the Borderlands: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Border Community Alliance Offices; 2221 East Frontage Rd., Suite 201-201 Building Number: Bldg F. Historian Dan Judkins on history of mining in the Pimería Alta (Arizona-Sonora Borderlands). Jerry Haas, 520-398-3229.
Music in the Valley: The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus: 6 to 7 p.m. Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, GV. Tickets: 520-625-5023.
Parkinson’s Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 a.m. Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Bill Hanne: 520-499-3858 or mbmeh@earthlink.net.
Silver City JamBand: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave., Sahuarita. Free. 520-648-7584.
Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security: 2 to 3 p.m. Joyner Green Valley Library. Author Todd Miller’s international travels focusing on changing climate, displacement, border enforcement. Deborah Bosma, 520-594-5295.
Saturday, March
An Art Walk Discovery--Tubac Artists Then & Now: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lowe House Project; 14 Calle Iglesia. Historic Lowe House exhibit of current Tubac artists & those of the early days. Barbara Kuzara,602-526-5781.
Art of Finishing Life Well: Homestretch Workshop: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Borderlands UU at Amado Territory; Interstate 19 Exit 48 East. Assist seniors with challenges of graying gracefully with author Rev. Dr. Tom Own-Towle. Shawna Hansen, 520-648-0570.
Democratic Club Hosts “Arizona Gun Legislation 101”: 3 to 5 p.m. Continental Shopping Plaza; 201 W. Continental Road. Room 203. Current laws regulating firearms in AZ, proposed laws & possible steps to influence which laws are passed. Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area. Myra Christeck, 520-990-3374.
Heritage Fair at Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 S I-19 Frontage Rd. Music, artisans, antiques, dancers, local produce, 4H animals, ranch demonstrations, lectures and Canoa Lake! Valerie Samoy, 520-724-5220.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 S I-19 Frontage Rd. Join walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit historic buildings, corrals, special exhibits. All ages. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch.
Tribute to Marty Robbins With the Big Iron Band: 3 to 5 p.m. CPAC Community Performance & Art Center. 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Ticket info: 520-399-1750.
Sunday, March 10
A Tribute to Marty Robbins With the Big Iron Band: 7 to 9 p.m. CPAC Community Performance & Art Center. 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
Buddhist Meditation: 11 to 12 p.m. Drikung Namgyal Ling Center; 1135 W. Twin Buttes Road. Finding Freedom: The Solution to Samsara. Ann Danowitz, 520-631-8727.
Green Valley Meditation Group: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Casa Community Center; 780 S. Park Centre Ave. Explore our understanding of the world and beyond through mediation. Olga Woodall: 520-891-7478.
Santa Rita Art League Juried Art Competition: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Canoa Hills Recreation Center; 3660 Camino del Sol. Best art from Santa Rita Art League of GVR. Nanci Sheppard 541-519-3780 nanciwshep2468@gmail.com