Mark Kelly took a comfortable lead over Sen. Martha McSally on Tuesday night in the costliest political race in Arizona history.
The special election fills the seat of Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018. The winner faces another election in 2022 for a full six-year Senate term.
If Kelly wins, it would be the first time in more than 65 years that Arizona has had two Democratic senators.
Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to fill McCain's seat in January 2019, after her loss to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 election for Sen. Jeff Flake's seat.
Republicans have control of the U.S. Senate, 53-47, including McSally's seat. Democrats need to win four seats or three seats and the vice presidency to control the Senate. They already hold a majority in the House.
Should Kelly win, it would help tip control of the Senate to the Democrats. He would be sworn in likely before the end of the month.
Kelly, a former astronaut, is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded in a shooting at a Congress on Your Corner event in 2011. She has campaigned at his side during what has been a contentious election, mostly on the part of McSally.
McSally, a retired Air Force pilot, remained a vocal supporter of President Trump throughout the campaign and during her appointment to McCain's seat.