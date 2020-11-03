An apparent glitch will keep the Continental Elementary School District override results in the dark for now.
The district is seeking a continuation of its 14 percent Maintenance and Operations budget override.
Late Tuesday, only about 300 early ballots had been counted for Proposition 484. The school board election, which has the same pool of voters, had 23,070 early ballots counted.
Pima County officials couldn't explain the low number and were checking into it.
If passed, the proposition would help keep classroom sizes down, offset federal and state funding reductions and maintain programs like fine arts classes and physical education.
If it does not pass, CESD will need to cut more than $525,750 from its operating budget over the next two years.