Republican Steve Christy saw an overnight vote surge to widen his lead over Democratic challenger Steven Diamond in the District 4 supervisors race.
That's a switch from Tuesday night, where the incumbent trailed Diamond much of the night with less than one percentage point between the two.
Pima County has reported 98 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning, with Christy at 60,560 to Diamond's 53,987.
The district, which includes Green Valley and parts of Sahuarita, hadn't seen a Democratic challenger since 1996.
If he wins, Christy would be the lone Republican on the five-member board.
Voters elected Christy in 2016 to replace Republican Ray Carroll, who retired after nearly 20 years on the board.
Diamond led much of the evening, with Christy slipping ahead by 10 p.m.
District 2
Democrat Matt Heinz, whose District 2 covers most of Sahuarita, took a commanding lead over Republican Anthony Sizer.
Heinz, a physician at Tucson Medical Center since 2003, is a former two-term state legislator who made three failed bids for Congress. He was a surprise yet decisive primary winner over longtime supervisor and board chairman Ramón Valadez.
On Wednesday afternoon, Heinz led by more than 23,000 out of about 60,000 votes cast.
District 3
District 3, which includes part of Sahuarita along with Ajo, Amado and Arivaca, has retained Democrat Sharon Bronson. She had an insurmountable lead over GOP challenger Gabby Saucedo Mercer late Tuesday.
Bronson joined the board in 1997 and was the first woman to serve as chair.
Wednesday's results showed Bronson with 14,518 more votes than Saucedo Mercer out of about 78,000 cast.
Districts 1, 5
Districts 1 and 5 also have new faces.
District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller announced in December that she would not run for re-election after serving eight years.
Democrat Rex Scott took a 52-48 percent early lead over Republican Steve Spain in the district, which at one point was considered solidly Republican.
Adelita Grijalva easily won the seat in Democratic District 5 over Republican Fernando Gonzalez by a 3-1 margin.
The seat was open after former Chairman Richard Elías died in March. The board appointed Betty Villegas to fill Elías's seat. Grijalva is the daughter of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.
Supervisors serve four-year terms, which begin Jan. 1.
On Wednesday afternoon, the county reported 26,000 to 34,000 early ballots and 18,300 provisional remained uncounted.