Incumbent Republican Steve Christy had a razor-thin lead over Democrat Steve Diamond for the supervisor seat in District 4 on Tuesday night.
The district, which includes Green Valley and parts of Sahuarita, hasn’t seen a Democratic challenger since 1996.
If Diamond slips ahead, there is a strong likelihood the five-member board would all be Democrats. Voters elected Christy in 2016 to replace Republican Ray Carroll, who retired after nearly 20 years on the board.
Diamond led much of the evening, with Christy slipping ahead by 10 p.m.
District 2
Democrat Matt Heinz, whose District 2 covers most of Sahuarita, took a commanding lead over Republican Anthony Sizer.
Heinz, a physician at Tucson Medical Center since 2003, is a former two-term state legislator who made three failed bids for Congress. He was a surprise yet decisive primary winner over longtime supervisor and board chairman Ramón Valadez.
District 3
District 3, which includes part of Sahuarita along with Ajo, Amado and Arivaca, has retained Democrat Sharon Bronson. She had an insurmountable lead over GOP challenger Gabby Saucedo Mercer late Tuesday.
Bronson joined the board in 1997, and was the first woman to serve as chair.
Districts 1, 5
Districts 1 and 5 also have new faces.
District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller announced in December that she would not run for re-election after serving eight years.
Democrat Rex Scott took a comfortable early lead over Republican Steve Spain in the district, which at one point was considered solidly Republican, covering Oro Valley and parts of northern Tucson.
Adelita Grijalva easily won the seat in Democratic District 5 over Republican Fernando Gonzalez.
The seat was open after former Chairman Richard Elías died in March. The board appointed Betty Villegas to fill Elías' seat. Grijalva is daughter of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.
Supervisors serve four-year terms, which begin Jan. 1.