Douglas Mohr
Doug Mohr passed December 10th in hospice at La Posada Assisted Living in Green Valley at 90 years old after a cardiopulmonary event. He was born on Feb 10, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, enjoyed sports and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Doug earned a Business Administration degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI and his career was in telecom industry management at Michigan Bell and GTE.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Julia Christine Rando (Portland, ME) and their three sons, Gary (Saugatuck/Douglas, MI), Dan (Green Valley) and Glenn (Atlanta, GA) (and their wives Kathy, Margie, and Lynne, respectively); three granddaughters (Marion D’Anna, Sydney Mohr, and Grace Mohr) and one great-grandson (Roman D’Anna).
Doug and Julie were members of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley and St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Muskegon, MI (including being in the Cursillo, Eucharistic Ministry and Bible studies). After Doug retired in 1992, he and Julie moved from Michigan to Green Valley. They enjoyed participating in Green Valley Recreation activities, the Elks, dancing, walking, traveling and being with family and friends. They were known for a very positive, loving marriage and enjoyed doing nearly everything together. In 2012, they moved to La Posada independent living and thrived as residents there.
Doug was cremated and will be placed in a mausoleum at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery. A memorial will be planned for a future time – likely in the Spring.