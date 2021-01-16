DISHING UP PIE: Sweet, tasty memories

Enjoyed as a savory main dish or sweet dessert, pie history date back to the ancient Egyptians during the Neolithic Period around 6000 B.C.
In the 5th Century B.C., Greeks are believed to have invented pie pastry and it was made several inches thick to withstand hours of baking needed back then. The crusts were so thick they were often used twice!
National Pie Day was born on Jan. 23, 1975 when pie aficionado Charlie Papazian preferred a birthday pie instead of a cake on his special day.
Sweet dessert pies rate high on the list of comfort foods. They’re enjoyable to eat, make you feel happier and often provide a nostalgic or sentimental value.
For bakers who are keeping busy at home these days, check out these four pie recipes shared by readers.
Sarah Warnes’ Tomato Pie
A resident of Indiana and Green Valley, Warnes shares this recipe for her popular tomato pie.
“For 12 years I sold pies and other baked goods at our farmer’s market in Muncie. I was known as the ‘pie lady’ at the market. This Tomato Pie was one that I put together and customers baked at home.
“This savory pie can be used as a main course for lunch or as a side dish with meat for dinner,” Warnes suggests.
TOMATO PIE
Crust: ⅓ cup Crisco, 1 cup flour, dash of salt
Add Crisco to flour and salt. Add 3 tablespoons cold water to form moist crumbs. Form into a ball, flatten and roll on a floured surface to form a 10-inch round.
Place in a 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edges. Prebake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Allow to cool.
Filling: Layer items into crust in this order.
8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced ¼” thick
handful of fresh basil, coarsely chopped
1 medium sweet onion, sliced thin
½ green bell pepper, cut into thin rings
½ sweet red bell pepper, cut into thin rings
4 to 5 tomatoes or 2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced thin
½ cup Italian-flavored bread crumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Layer ingredients in cooled pie crust. They will compact as they bake. Bake at 375˚ for 40 to 50 minutes until mozzarella cheese bubbles and vegetables soften. Serve immediately. Serves 5-6.
•••
Charlotte Crawford’s Pecan Pie
A retired University of Illinois Extension Educator in Consumer and Family Economics, Charlotte Crawford. has been making for 55 years and adjusted her recipe to be a bit healthier.
“It’s perfect for a Santa Cruz Valley pie with our thousands of acres of pecan trees. It’s especially good with fresh Green Valley pecans and it promotes our local orchard,” Crawford said.
SOUTHERN PECAN PIE
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Total baking time: 50-60 minutes.
Ingredients:
3 large eggs
¼ teaspoon salt
⅓ cup sugar or brown sugar, packed (or substitute part sweetener)
1 cup dark corn syrup (if using brown sugar can use light corn syrup)
⅓ cup canola oil
1 cup chopped pecans (cuts easier than pecan halves in finished pie)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 9-inch unbaked whole wheat or store-bought crust
(Note: Crawford makes her favorite whole wheat pie crust. A store-bought unbaked pie crust or ready-made pie crust works well, too.)
Beat eggs with sugar thoroughly. Add salt, corn syrup and oil. Spread chopped pecans in pastry crust and pour mixture onto pecans.
Bake in 400 degree hot oven for 10 to 15 minutes for a flakier, well-done bottom crust. Lower oven 350 degrees and bake for 40 minutes more or until a knife inserted halfway between outside and center of filling comes out clean and top of the crust is golden brown.
If the pastry edge starts to brown too much before the filling is baked well, cover with aluminum foil.
Cool before serving. To store in the refrigerator, cover loosely to retain a crisp, flaky pastry.
•••
Lynn Swan’s Rhubarb Pie
Winter resident Lynn Swan has been baking her late mother-in-law’s rhubarb pie for several decades.
She met her husband on a blind date when she was a freshman at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Swept off her feet, she later moved to the family farm in Iowa and had a great mother-in-law to learn from.
“Neva Madsen Swan was a 1937 home economics grad from Iowa State, a really good cook and a great mother-in-law. She started out as a math major, but when she met Charles Swan in a chemistry class, she decided home economics would be more practical.”
RHUBARB PIE
Filling: 4 cups rhubarb cut in half-inch pieces
1 cup sugar
2 large egg yolks, keep egg whites for meringue
2 tablespoons flour
Blend ingredients and pour into a homemade or store bought standard single crust pie shell. Bake at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes.
Meringue: 3 egg whites
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
3 tablespoons sugar
Beat egg whites till soft peaks form. Add cream of tartar and sugar and beat until stiff. Spread on pie, seal the edges and return to oven for 7 to 10 minutes or until meringue is nicely browned.
•••
Susie Graveley’s Coconut Cream Pie
with Bananas and Chocolate
Susie Graveley, her husband, sister and brother-in-law Larry were in an area restaurant enjoying a dessert of coconut cream pie when Larry thought the pie would be better with bananas.
On his birthday, Graveley surprised him with the improved pie — and also added a layer of chocolate ganache re-creating the pie for the better.
“That was 10 years ago and Larry still wants this pie for his birthday,” Graveley quipped.
BANANA—COCONUT—
CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE
One pre-baked 10-inch pie crust
Chocolate ganache layer: 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, ¼ cup heavy whipping cream, ½ cup toasted, sweetened coconut
Pie filling layer: One 3.4-ounce box coconut cream or banana cream instant pie filling, ¾ cup cold milk, ½ cup whipping cream, 2 ripe sliced bananas, ½ teaspoon coconut flavoring (only if using banana cream filling)
Topping: ½ cup whipping cream, ¼ cup toasted, sweetened coconut, ½ ounce semi-sweet chocolate
DIRECTIONS: For chocolate ganache layer, microwave chocolate and cream together until warm, about 30 seconds on high. Spread over prepared crust.
Sprinkle toasted coconut over ganache layer.
In a medium-size bowl, mix pie filling as directed and add 1¾ cup milk. Chill for 15 minutes. As filling is being chilled, beat whipping cream and then fold into chilled pie filling. Slice bananas and fold into filling.
If using banana cream filling add coconut flavoring.
Pour pie filling over chocolate ganache layer, cover and chill at least two hours.
For the topping, whip cream and spread over chilled pie. Sprinkle with toasted coconut. Grate chocolate over the top and chill until ready to serve.
