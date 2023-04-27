Specializing in Curly, Thin, Fine & Wavy Hair

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay area where I graduated from high school and shortly after moved to Tucson in 1978 where I attended Allure Beauty College, then Arizona Academy of Beauty.
After graduation from cosmetology school, I worked at a few different hair salons and became the manager at seven of those salons.
I moved to Green Valley in 1993 where I could continue my education as a hairstylist. I like the friendly vibe of the people who live here; the “Green Valley Grinners” they were called.
I’ve taken classes specializing in fine, thin, curly, and wavy hair. I’ve taught classes at hair shows, teaching razor cuts and how to customize hair color for clients. Being a hairstylist for over 44 years has brought me a lot of joy. I can‘t imagine doing anything else.
I am currently working at “Plaza Salon of Green Valley” located behind Los Agaves Restaurant on La Canada Drive. I work Wednesdays thru Saturdays, 9am - 3pm. Please call 520-730-7569 for your hair appointment.
This story and photos provided by Robyn Daigle and the Green Valley News Advertising Department.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone