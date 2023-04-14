The biggest “energy hog” usually can’t be seen. It’s out of sight and out of mind … until you get your utility bill that is. Leaky ductwork can account for up to a 40% loss of a home’s cooling and heating capacity! In fact, because ductwork distributes air under pressure, a 1” hole in the ductwork is like living with 25 square inch hole in the wall of your house. Sealing your ductwork can often be the most cost-effective way to increase home energy efficiency and lower your utility bills.

Where do the leaks come from? Air duct leakage usually is a result of loose seams, joints, and connections in the ductwork. Common problem areas are:



