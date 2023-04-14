Did you know that long term exposure to low levels of pollutants and contaminants can lead to chronic health issues and in some cases acute health effects? What’s more is that we come in contact with these pollutants and contaminants on a regular basis. They are in our outdoor environments and may be in the air in our homes.
Some of the health issues associated with inadequate indoor air quality include allergy flare ups and respiratory issues. Pima County Community Health Needs Assessment in 2015 indicated that Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases are the Third leading cause of death in Pima County.
The elevated levels of pollutants can also reduce the percentage of oxygen in the air which may increase the rate of breathing required to supply adequate oxygen to the blood stream.
The good news is that the build-up of pollutants and contaminants in your home, assuming adequate house-keeping measures are practiced, can usually be attributed to things that can be improved like inadequate ventilation, filtration and pressure management.
It’s with this in mind that Russett Southwest Corporation developed a comprehensive process to test, assess and resolve indoor air quality issues in your home. This process is part of our Healthier Home, Healthier You program.
Russett Southwest Corporation, an industry leader in indoor air quality has developed a revolutionary Three (3) Level Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) test, assess and inform (TAI) program to evaluate the environmental conditions with-in your home and provide solutions for adverse conditions. A test level can be chosen based upon your concerns, normally health related or just improving your Indoor Air.
To learn more about our three level testing process or to talk to one of our indoor air quality experts, give us a call at 629-9676 or visit us at russettsouthwest.com.
This story and photos provided by Russett Southwest and the Green Valley News & Sun
