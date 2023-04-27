Simply put, “Built on Trust” is the motto that Housley Builders is known for around the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Housley Builders has been in business for over 29 years specializing in additions, remodels, garages, carports, concrete, new construction, and more.
Owner and General Contractor, Wayne Housley, a second generation builder, provides money saving knowledge and continues to lay a strong foundation of trust as he leads his builders through the necessary steps in the building and remodeling process.
Wayne says, “I have always enjoyed construction. I love taking on a project and anticipating the finished work. Watching a project come together is like a form of art. The best part is getting to know the customers.
Trust is as valuable to me as the construc-tion itself. Construction is so much more than just skills of building. I believe customers should feel like they got more than they bargained for and be completely satisfied.”
Housley Builders is licensed and bonded and “BUILT ON TRUST”.
Read what local residents are saying about Housley Builders:
Housley Builders just finished the addition of a sculpture studio to our home... Much of the studio was built while we were out of the state, and Wayne was very good about emailing me with questions, answers, and progress photos. This is the first time I have felt comfortable enough with a contractor to be away from the build site for an extended period of time. Wayne’s crew was great!
—Jim & Bambi Anderson
Housley Builders saved my home! A previous contractor had abandoned the project halfway through and with shoddy workmanship to boot. The Housley team was able to repair the poor workmanship and complete the project in a timely manner and very reasonable costs. I can highly recommend Housley Builders for any building project you may have- honesty, integrity,and value.
—Sabrina Hallman
This story and photos pro- vided by Housley Builders and The Green Valley News & Sun Advertising Department.
