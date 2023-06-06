What began as a humble collection of vegetable plots has grown into a lush, vibrant park boasting trees, flowers, seating areas and wildlife habitat.
Several years ago, Chuck Parsons and a group of locals decided to install a few garden boxes in a vacant lot across the street from the Desert Meadows HOA so the residents could grow vegetables.
“The concept was way simpler than what we ended up with,” laughed Parsons.
The group broke ground on the park in January 2014. They built vegetable plots, then landscaped the area in front. Since then, the park has grown to include walking trails, shady places to sit, a board game cabinet, little free library, various bird feeders, outdoor sculptures and direct to consumer plant and soil sales. Almost all the plants and trees were donated.
“We went into it wanting garden plots for residents, but we ended up creating a community garden,” said Parsons.
Locals often visit the park and appreciate its natural beauty.
“It’s just absolutely beautiful. Every time you come, there is something different. It’s very dog friendly,” said Sally McVicker. She lives four miles from the park and walks her Maltese, Lily, there almost every day.
Visitors from across the country also enjoy the park, which is maintained through the efforts of hundreds of volunteers. Mother-and-son birding duo Trista and Jack Nealon from Virginia made their first trip to the Southwest this spring. They’ve birded all over the East Coast and other parts of the United States, but this was their first trip to the Southwest.
While in Arizona, the Nealons added about 35-40 birds to their life list. They added several species to their list while at Desert Meadows Park.
“This is the most beautiful park,” said Trista. “I walked through two nights ago and I just fell in love. I love all the little alcoves, places to sit.”
Thanks to family-friendly additions, locals of all ages and interests frequent the park. Birders, dog walkers and other nature lovers can stroll about or sit a spell in one of the many comfortable seating arrangements. A game cabinet and toys for digging in the sand will keep little ones occupied while adults visit in the welcoming shade of the Barrio Garden, a walled seating area within the park.
The Anza Trail runs alongside the back of Desert Meadows Park and connects the park to 10 different HOAs. The trail brings bicyclists, joggers and runners to the park.
Parsons said many people visited the park during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve their physical and mental wellbeing in the face of global closures. The park also partners with the Sahuarita Food Bank and has even hosted a group of high school dropouts who built walls for the Barrio Garden (a gathering place within the park) while earning their GED.
“When they arrived, they didn’t even know how to swing a hammer,” said Parsons. “It was really heartwarming to see.”
Locals and visitors alike are welcome to visit the park and check out the soothing natural setting whenever they like.
“It was so peaceful. This place is awesome,” said Trista.
