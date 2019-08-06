Faking it
Fake it till you make it, the current rage.
Improve self-esteem, unlock the cage.
Change your thinking, pretend your not.
The mind can be tricked, it can be taught.
Confidence will come, if you act the part.
Faking motivation and calm, a good place to start.
Unlock the tools you have in your head.
Experience the gift, find a new you instead.
The world awaits, so don’t be blue.
Your reward is a cheerful heart, the real you.
By Jim Hassell
MADERA CANYON (maybe)
I took a walk in the woods one day
A beautiful day, in the month of May
But wait, what's that, over there
Alas, alack, I was too late
For there in the water, beside that log
Were the ripples made by a lonely frog
By L Berthiaume
Gone Fishing
The sun’s riding high
Not a cloud in the sky!
What a fine time
To hang out my
Sign — “Gone fishing!”
I walk down the track
With my pack on my back
And my lunch in a sack
Got my bait got my Tac
“Gone fishing!”
Swinging along humming a song,
Kicking a stone as I skip along
Round the bend and beyond
To the old village pond-
“Gone fishing” — “ Gone Fishing!”
By Claudia Davis
Cow Sense; Truck Dents
"How'd yuh get them dents in yer truck?"
"Cows outside truck.
Corn inside truck, outside cows.
Cows inside truck.
Corn inside cows. Truck outside in."
By Rich Richey
ROCKS and RAINBOWS
I have soared on wings of joy
embraced the sunlight
chased the wind
then plummeted
to dark and rocky shores.
Yet I will try my wings once more
and fly above the darkened sky
to catch a rainbow passing by.
By JoAnne Allen
This poem, titled “I Will Love You,” was written in 1987 by the late Alfredo Arvizu-Villa for his wife, Josie, of Green Valley.
Te Amaré
Mientras pueda soñar,
Mientras pueda pensar,
Mientras tenga memoria…
Te amaré
Mientras tenga ojos para ver
Oidos para escuchar,
Labios para hablar
Te amaré
Mientras tenga corazón para sentir…
Vibrando el alma dentro de mi
Mientras tenga imaginación para tenerte
Te amaré
Mientras exista el tiempo
Ye exista el amor
Mientras existas tú
y exista aliento para pronunciar tú nombre
Te amaré
By Alfredo Arvizu-Villa
DID YOU EVER THINK
about the gift we have,
those of us who live
so close to the border?
Did you ever think
about the chance
to know two cultures
side by side?
two languages?
Did you ever think
we take it as a novelty
when it is really a gift?
Have we missed the opportunity
to learn the customs, arts,
social institutions,
achievements
of another culture
when it is right there in front of us?
Have we been so busy
expecting them to learn our culture, our language
that we have neglected to learn theirs?
By Margaret Ann Adams
BODY LANGUAGE
Curl up the chin,
Frown or a Grin,
Carries the mood,
Regardless of Sin.
Fidget and Shake,
Slither like snakes,
Shed off the coating,
Reveals the foreboding
Eyes squinting shut,
Gurgles the gut.
Decisions unsure.
Intuition now cut
Furrow the Brow
Tense arms across chest.
Unveil full scowl,
And feel the unrest.
Stone faced stare,
Hides meaning from task.
But schemes in the mind,
Emotions unmask.
Deny or Stand bold,
Candor untold,
Falsity forward,
The Body will Scold.
By Maria Robinson
FUTURE SHOCK
A century span
seems a long time for a life
but it's a tiny
slice of the millennia
of humanity's presence.
Yet, it's been enough
for humankind to force Earth
to its wobbly knees,
making our activities
inconsistent with world health.
Human poisoners
spoiled the air with CO2,
wrecked themselves with drugs,
fouled the oceans with plastics,
and spread hatreds everywhere.
The most frightening
prospect is global warming
caused by fossil fuels.
Left unchecked this guarantees
the end of advanced culture.
Rising seas alone
would be so devastating
that normal living
would just be a memory.
Humanity could vanish.
Then, it might well be
that a diversity of
feral life survives
with only quiet ruins
to prove that something flourished
We're a magical
evolutionary fluke
of unique nature,
probably the only such
in a hostile universe.
The Green New Deal shouts
the grim warning loud and clear.
We must not delay
massive efforts for curing
our self-inflicted illness.
Bottom line: Despite
stupidity and huge costs
we are worth saving.
The fright of near extinction
should begin a new era.
A new history
without weapons and hatreds,
with pure air and seas
and simpler modes of living
with altruism the norm.
By Richard Ramette