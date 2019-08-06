Faking it

Fake it till you make it, the current rage.

Improve self-esteem, unlock the cage.

Change your thinking, pretend your not.

The mind can be tricked, it can be taught.

Confidence will come, if you act the part.

Faking motivation and calm, a good place to start.

Unlock the tools you have in your head.

Experience the gift, find a new you instead.

The world awaits, so don’t be blue.

Your reward is a cheerful heart, the real you.

By Jim Hassell

 

MADERA CANYON (maybe)

I took a walk in the woods one day

A beautiful day, in the month of May

But wait, what's that, over there

Alas, alack, I was too late

For there in the water, beside that log

Were the ripples made by a lonely frog

By L Berthiaume

 

Gone Fishing

The sun’s riding high

Not a cloud in the sky!

What a fine time

To hang out my

Sign — “Gone fishing!”

I walk down the track

With my pack on my back

And my lunch in a sack

Got my bait got my Tac

“Gone fishing!”

Swinging along humming a song,

Kicking a stone as I skip along

Round the bend and beyond

To the old village pond-

“Gone fishing” — “ Gone Fishing!”

By Claudia Davis

 

Cow Sense; Truck Dents

"How'd yuh get them dents in yer truck?"

"Cows outside truck.

Corn inside truck, outside cows.

Cows inside truck.

Corn inside cows. Truck outside in."

By Rich Richey

ROCKS and RAINBOWS

I have soared on wings of joy

embraced the sunlight

chased the wind

then plummeted

to dark and rocky shores.

Yet I will try my wings once more

and fly above the darkened sky

to catch a rainbow passing by.

By JoAnne Allen

This poem, titled “I Will Love You,” was written in 1987 by the late Alfredo Arvizu-Villa for his wife, Josie, of Green Valley.

Te Amaré

Mientras pueda soñar,

Mientras pueda pensar,

Mientras tenga memoria…

Te amaré

Mientras tenga ojos para ver

Oidos para escuchar,

Labios para hablar

Te amaré

Mientras tenga corazón para sentir…

Vibrando el alma dentro de mi

Mientras tenga imaginación para tenerte

Te amaré

Mientras exista el tiempo

Ye exista el amor

Mientras existas tú

y exista aliento para pronunciar tú nombre

Te amaré

By Alfredo Arvizu-Villa

DID YOU EVER THINK

about the gift we have,

those of us who live

so close to the border?

Did you ever think

about the chance

to know two cultures

side by side?

two languages?

Did you ever think

we take it as a novelty

when it is really a gift?

Have we missed the opportunity

to learn the customs, arts,

social institutions,

achievements

of another culture

when it is right there in front of us?

Have we been so busy

expecting them to learn our culture, our language

that we have neglected to learn theirs?

By Margaret Ann Adams

 

BODY LANGUAGE

Curl up the chin,

Frown or a Grin,

Carries the mood,

Regardless of Sin.

Fidget and Shake,

Slither like snakes,

Shed off the coating,

Reveals the foreboding

Eyes squinting shut,

Gurgles the gut.

Decisions unsure.

Intuition now cut

Furrow the Brow

Tense arms across chest.

Unveil full scowl,

And feel the unrest.

Stone faced stare,

Hides meaning from task.

But schemes in the mind,

Emotions unmask.

Deny or Stand bold,

Candor untold,

Falsity forward,

The Body will Scold.

By Maria Robinson

FUTURE SHOCK

A century span

seems a long time for a life

but it's a tiny

slice of the millennia

of humanity's presence.

Yet, it's been enough

for humankind to force Earth

to its wobbly knees,

making our activities

inconsistent with world health.

Human poisoners

spoiled the air with CO2,

wrecked themselves with drugs,

fouled the oceans with plastics,

and spread hatreds everywhere.

The most frightening

prospect is global warming

caused by fossil fuels.

Left unchecked this guarantees

the end of advanced culture.

Rising seas alone

would be so devastating

that normal living

would just be a memory.

Humanity could vanish.

Then, it might well be

that a diversity of

feral life survives

with only quiet ruins

to prove that something flourished

We're a magical

evolutionary fluke

of unique nature,

probably the only such

in a hostile universe.

The Green New Deal shouts

the grim warning loud and clear.

We must not delay

massive efforts for curing

our self-inflicted illness.

Bottom line: Despite

stupidity and huge costs

we are worth saving.

The fright of near extinction

should begin a new era.

A new history

without weapons and hatreds,

with pure air and seas

and simpler modes of living

with altruism the norm.

By Richard Ramette

