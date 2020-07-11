Paula Payne has been a licensed hairdresser and business owner for years. But the impacts COVID-19 had on Robin's Nest, which she co-owns with her sister Carolyne Payne, were unlike anything she's seen before.
"It just about ruined us," she said. "Our costs out of pocket have been over $10,000, easily."
Payne said since reopening they've been extremely careful limiting the salon to appointments only, sanitizing seats after each customer and requiring masks of everyone who enters, which has inevitably caused them to lose customers.
"That's breaking our hearts but we have to be safe," she said. "It's a whole new game."
Carolyne Payne does their bookkeeping and said an email from the Town of Sahuarita about a new COVID-19 relief program for small businesses came like a needed "bolt from out of the blue."
"Really, we've been keeping the shop open out of our own pockets and our pockets are not that deep," she said. "We have six people who depend on us for a job and it was starting to look tricky."
Payne applied for the COVID-19 Business Safety and Recovery Program they've already received a $10,000 grant from the Town. They had applied for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan but were not rewarded.
Robin's Nest is among 14 local businesses that have already applied for one-time grants of up to $10,000 through the town's new program.
Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said, so far, the Town has awarded three $10,000 awards and one for $5,000.
“This is all COVID-19-related and businesses have all been impacted in one way or another,” he said. “Businesses had to shutter down back in April and it was a slow opening as well. It’s of high importance now for businesses to implement good measures.”
The program is made possible by funding freed up in the general fund by the town's allotment of Arizona Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security money. Sahuarita received $3.6 million of the federal relief to be used for police payroll costs.
Town leadership wanted to find a way to use the funding relief to go back to businesses impacted by COVID-19 and approved $600,000 for grants.
Gonzalez said their application process is streamlined where businesses need to demonstrate how COVID-19 hurt them and what they intend to use the grant money for if awarded.
“It’s been taking a day or two to review the applications,” Gonzalez said. “We also review it to make sure they meet eligibility criteria and within a couple days we notify the business whether or not they qualify.”
Businesses can use this money for payroll, retraining and operational needs like buying supplies and paying utilities. Eligible expenses must have been spent from March to December 2020.
The Payne sisters said they are using their $10,000 to pay rent.
"Rent every month has been like a stab in the heart and this is what we needed to get through the summer," Carolyne Payne said. "If you can't open you can't make money but you still have to pay your bills."
Once a business is awarded, they are required to provide a W-9 form as the grant is considered taxable income.
Though businesses are not required to do any reporting once they receive the funds, the town plans on checking in with recipients throughout the process.
“We’re certainly following up as a courtesy with those that do receive an award to inquire about how they are doing,” Gonzalez said. “We’re looking for ways to continue supporting them.”
To be eligible, businesses must have been operating in Sahuarita since at least January, have at least three full-time employees and made less than $3 million in actual or projected sales in a 12-month period.
Applications will remain open until Dec. 31, or until all the money is awarded.
The Paynes were thankful for the program and hoped other businesses in the area would pursue it.
Paula Payne said it's a big help when the amount of bills that piled up were "shocking."
"We're hoping to hang in there until things get better," she said. "A big shut down would be fatal, not just to us, but a whole lot of other small businesses."
For more information, or to apply, visit www.sahuaritaaz.gov/883/COVID-19-Business-Safety-Recovery-Progra