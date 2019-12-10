Chipotle Mexican Grill opened for business on Tuesday in Sahuarita, a location that boasts a lane for those who order in advance to drive up and pick up their food.
Members of the Sahuarita Town Council joined the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce to welcome the burrito chain to the area with a morning ribbon cutting. An hour later, the first customers were expected to arrive for burritos, tacos, quesadillas and salads, plus chips and guacamole.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said one of the most common questions directed to him in the past few months was when would the Chipotle restaurant open.
"Today, I can say, they're open," smiled Murphy, who said one of his daughters is a vegan so the family can now sit down to eat at the same restaurant.
Store Manager Tim Campbell said he has hired 45 people to staff the restaurant and has 35 more applications to fill future openings.
One of the recent hires is Lauren Amodeo. She was at her post in the Chipot-lane opening day for folks to get their digital orders. “I really like the atmosphere,” she grinned as co-workers scurried around for what promised to be a busy lunch hour.
Nyki Harrington, Chipotle district manager, said she anticipated that 25 to 30 percent of the orders will be digitally ordered and delivered at a specified time. As such, the restaurant boasts a smaller lobby footprint than Chipotles built a decade ago.
While online orders should represent a good share of the business, Harrington said seating in the dining room and patio tables can accommodate 86 guests, an option she expects will prove popular with the eatery’s senior clientele.
Barbara Walum, a resident at the Green Valley RV Resort, showed up out of curiosity to check out the action and to try her first Chipotle burrito. She was struck by the cleanliness of the lobby and the constant window washing by staff members. Following in the footsteps of the recent opening of Culver’s, she likes that Chipotle fills a fast-casual restaurant void for those who don’t always want to cook.
The location, at 18725 S. Nogales Highway, will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.