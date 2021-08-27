If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
If you own a qualified retirement plan like an IRA, 401(k), SEP IRA, or Defined Contribution—or are the beneficiary of one—you should know about the SECURE Act of 2020.
I won’t bore you with the entire act itself, but will impart some of the basics when it comes time for distribution—in other words, when it’s time for Uncle Sam to put his hands into the “cookie jar.”
Prior to the SECURE Act, if you were a non-spousal beneficiary, meaning son, daughter, nephew or even a friend of the said qualified plan, the IRS would allow you to take distributions through your life expectancy known as “stretch payments.” This greatly increased the time frame for distributions, thus saving in some cases thousands in taxes over time, especially if the account had a large balance.
But under the SECURE Act, if a non-spouse inherits an IRA, they must liquidate the entire account within 10 years. That’s a big difference than if you were younger and could have stretched it over a 20- or 30-year period. As you can see, this increases the tax burden and reduces the income time frame for these accounts.
For example, if we have two children inheriting an IRA account worth $250,000 and the deceased owner wanted them to split the account 50/50, each child would have to liquidate their portion of $125,000 within 10 years, thus paying taxes on each amount they remove during that period.
Inheritance laws for spouses have not changed. The surviving party simply executes what is known as a spousal rollover. Doing this will allow spouses to assume the IRA in their name and pay no taxes. For example, let’s say Mrs. Jones at age 70 completes a spousal rollover but has not yet reached age of mandatory distribution, which now is 72 instead of 70.5. She can defer and allow her IRA to grow until she takes her minimum required distribution, at which time she will need to pay taxes on those distributions for the rest of her life.
In addition, I always recommend consulting with your tax accountant or financial advisor so you can plan for a sudden windfall and not be faced with unexpected taxes owed, along with the heart palpitations they can bring.