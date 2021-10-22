Brzuchalski
with Coldwell
Brent Brzuchalski has associated with the Green Valley-Continental office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.
Brzuchalski works for Border Patrol in Nogales, and owns a Little Caesars in Rio Rico. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business.
Oliver to lead
PCC business center
Pima Community College has selected Sue Oliver as the new director for the PCC Small Business Development Center. She replaces Ellen Kirton, who passed away in March.
Oliver has partnered in three startups, including her own consulting firm, and has held senior management roles in several global financial institutions, including Vanguard and Russell Investments.
She recently completed eight years directing Seattle University’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, which offers a variety of small business services. She holds an MBA in finance, as well as professional certifications in project management, agile/scrum, and coaching, as well as teaching certifications in yoga, mindfulness, and wellness. She can be reached at soliver9@pima.edu, 520.206.4544.
Sahuarita official
earns certification
Town of Sahuarita Procurement Officer Cherie Odeski has attained the Institute for Public Procurement Certified Procurement Professional designation.
This certification acknowledges technical abilities as well as the her skill in the areas of leadership, business principles, and procurement strategy.
The first NIGP-CPP certifications were earned in 2020, and Odeski is among the first professionals to earn this designation.
Building inspector
earns high honors
Sahuarita Plans Examiner and Building Inspector Kevin Davis has attained the certification of Master Code Professional. This designation is the highest that the International Code Council offers, and Davis is now one of just over 900 people worldwide to hold such certification.
Obtaining this level of certification from the International Code Council demonstrates professional commitment, expansive knowledge of codes and great self-initiative.
Cooler, freezer
company coming
Imperial Brown, a leading manufacturer of custom walk-in coolers and freezers, will open a manufacturing plant in Tucson in 2023.
Tucson will be the company's fourth plant, with other facilities in Portland, Oregon; Salisbury, North Carolina; and Prague, Oklahoma. Imperial Brown is working with Harsch Investment Properties, a real estate development and investment firm, based in Portland but with significant holdings in Tucson. Together, the companies are building a 99,000-square-foot stand-alone building at East Medina Road and Brosius Avenue, near Country Club and Valencia.
Construction of the state-of-the-art facility is set to begin in early 2022.