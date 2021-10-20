If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
About 50 firefighters from several agencies are responding to a small wildfire in Madera Canyon.
The fire started between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday night near the Super Trail, and has burned four to five acres, Celena Soto, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest, said Wednesday.
About 50 personnel are responding to the incident, including Green Valley Fire District and a crew from the U.S. Forest Service.
A GVFD spokesperson said the forward progress of the wildfire had stopped on Wednesday afternoon, but crews will likely be in the area for several days before the fire is completely contained.
The Super Trail and Old Baldy Trail are closed and hikers are cautioned to avoid the area. Drivers cannot get to the top of the road in the canyon and are urged to stay away from the area.
Soto said no injuries had been reported so far and that the cause of the fire is undetermined. No structures are threatened.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. RETURN LATER FOR UPDATES.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone