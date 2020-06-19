A Green Valley man with cognitive impairment drove away from his home Thursday morning and was found Friday more than 400 miles away in Mexico.
John Miskell, 87, was reported missing Thursday after he told his wife he was “going home,” which she said could have meant Pennsylvania, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s spokesman. He got into his 2013 Toyota Prius and drove off about 9 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Department issued a Silver Alert but apparently not before Miskell crossed the border at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, according to the spokesman.
Officials determined Miskell bought gas at a station Thursday afternoon along Mexico’s Federal Highway 15, which goes through Hermosillo, Ciudad Obregon and Navojoa — more than 400 miles and seven hours south of Green Valley.
Miskell was tracked down south of Navojoa by Mexican officials three hours after buying gas for a second time, the spokesman said. He was returned to the border Friday and reunited with his wife.