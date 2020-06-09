The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an employee at a Green Valley care home who was discovered partially clothed in the room of a resident with dementia, according to reports.
The incident was reported May 23 by caregivers at Silver Springs, who said they found Robert Keith Durbin, the home’s marketing manager, in a resident’s bedroom wearing only a shirt.
Two deputies arrived about 8:30 p.m. and found staff members in the resident’s quarters with their cell phones out recording down a hallway leading to the bedroom, according to a report.
One deputy attempted to enter the bedroom but the door was locked. He announced himself and then heard a jiggling sound and was able to enter. Inside, he found Durbin wearing a light blue t-shirt and brief style underwear, according to reports.
Durbin told the deputy he had a thorn in his leg and had removed his pants to take care of it. A deputy wrote that Durbin “seemed very flushed and wanted to leave the room.” Durbin said he was at the care home on a Saturday — not a typical work day — because he had a report to send out and Monday was a holiday.
Durbin said that while he was trying to work on the report the resident came into his office and asked him to help her move paperwork out of a drawer in her living room.
“Mr.Durbin stated that he agreed to help [redacted] and once he arrived to her living room he observed that he had what he described as a rose bush thorn or another twig of some sort that was aggravating his right thigh,” according to a report.
According to Durbin, the resident said he could use the restroom, “but Mr. Durbin stated that he does not like going to other people’s restrooms due to fear of Covid-19. [Redacted] then gave permission for Mr.Durbin to go into her bedroom in order for him to drop his pants and remove this thorn or twig,” according to a report.
“Mr. Durbin stated that while he was attempting to take off the twig he took off his shoes, socks and jeans entirely… He then stated at that point in time a staff member opened the door to [redacted] bedroom and noticed that he was undressed. Mr. Durbin stated he then quickly went into the bathroom, where he locked himself in and staff members began entering the apartment,” according to a report.
The deputy asked Durbin where his pants were and Durbin said he didn’t know but believed staff members took them. His pants, socks and shoes were found under the resident’s bed and his cell phone was found on a dresser under a plant.
Durbin told the deputy that once he was in the bathroom, staff members began “flooding the room” and removed the resident from her apartment.
“Mr.Durbin stated that at no time would any of this reflect a sexual relationship between him or [redacted] and that [redacted] suffers from dementia. He also stated that he was a family friend of [redacted] and would never do anything to harm her,” according to the report.
The resident’s power of attorney did not authorize the Sheriff’s Department to take the resident to a hospital to have a rape kit test, according to the report. Investigators collected all of the bedding from the resident’s room and took DNA swabs from Durbin.
Denies allegations
The executive director of Silver Springs asked a detective to tell Durbin that he was being suspended by the company and that he was not allowed back on the premises, according to a report. Durbin told the detective he was going to be resigning from the position anyway. He has worked for Silver Springs since August 2016, according to his Linked In page.
Durbin’s attorney, Lance J. Wood of Tucson, said via email Tuesday that Durbin wouldn’t be making a statement “other than to say that he vehemently denies any allegations against him, and looks forward to clearing his name.”
A woman who answered the door at Durbin's Green Valley home Tuesday said he was out of state on vacation.
The director of marketing for the care home’s parent company said in an emailed statement the company continues to work with the Sheriff’s Department and the well-being of residents and staff is their top priority but would not answer questions about Durbin's employment status.
Arizona Adult Protective Services was contacted by detectives and has since opened a case.
'Acting suspiciously'
A medical technician told Sheriff's deputies she saw Durbin “acting suspiciously as if he were watching her to see when she would be out of sight” and after going around a corner she looked back and saw him enter a room.
Around 15 or 20 minutes later the technician and a coworker went into the resident’s room and saw Durbin’s clothing on the floor near the bed and said he ran into a closet and would not come out, according to the report. She said the only thing he appeared to be wearing was a shirt and at one point he ran from the closet into the bathroom.
The coworker, a caregiver, said when they entered the apartment there was no one in the living room and it was dark. When they went into the bedroom it was dark as well. The detective noted one of the pictures the caregiver took was of Durbin going into the bathroom.
The tech said at one point she left the room to call the executive director and also said Durbin attempted to retrieve his pants from the bedroom but the resident, known for hiding things, apparently hid his clothing, according to the report.
The tech showed a detective a photograph of the pile of clothes and the resident sitting up in her bed. The detective noted in the report that in the photograph the underwear Durbin was wearing appeared to be in the pile of clothing.
The detective interviewed Durbin a second time and Durbin said he was in the room by himself while trying to tend to the thorn but the detective noted in the report the image the tech took upon entering the room indicated the resident was in it as well.
The detective asked Durbin why he didn’t use a staff bathroom to remove the thorn and Durbin said the thorn was bothering him and didn’t want to walk all the way back to the staff restroom. The detective noted there was a shortcut that Durbin could have taken to the staff bathroom from the residence.
The detective asked Durbin if he’d had “any kind of training that would tell him that it would be inappropriate for him to remove his pants inside of a residents room under any circumstances,” and Durbin stated he did.
Durbin told the detective that he had reported the tech and caregiver who came into the resident’s apartment “many times for many different infractions” and said he wouldn’t be surprised if they were trying to get him in trouble, according to the report.
The case remains under investigation.