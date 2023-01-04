Born on June 7th 1934 in Ojai, California, Barbara (Small) Coggins grew up in the warm sun and on the sandy beaches of Southern California. It was there she met her husband of over 60 years, Sam Coggins who preceded her in death in 2015.

Sam and Barbara made their home in Santa Rosa where they raised three children. Barbara worked in insurance until Sam took over the family business, Coggins Fence, at which time she helped with the business. They enjoyed the hobbies of antique bottle collecting, golf and traveling together. Both were active in the Northwestern Bottle Collectors Association with Barbara acting as editor of the newsletter for some years. She was also an active member of Los Californianos, enjoying researching her family history. After retirement they moved to Magalia California and finally to Green Valley Arizona where Barbara began painting again, something she enjoyed before the rigors of child rearing and working outside the home took command of her time.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?