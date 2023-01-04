Born on June 7th 1934 in Ojai, California, Barbara (Small) Coggins grew up in the warm sun and on the sandy beaches of Southern California. It was there she met her husband of over 60 years, Sam Coggins who preceded her in death in 2015.
Sam and Barbara made their home in Santa Rosa where they raised three children. Barbara worked in insurance until Sam took over the family business, Coggins Fence, at which time she helped with the business. They enjoyed the hobbies of antique bottle collecting, golf and traveling together. Both were active in the Northwestern Bottle Collectors Association with Barbara acting as editor of the newsletter for some years. She was also an active member of Los Californianos, enjoying researching her family history. After retirement they moved to Magalia California and finally to Green Valley Arizona where Barbara began painting again, something she enjoyed before the rigors of child rearing and working outside the home took command of her time.
Barbara passed on 12/24/2022 in her home with her daughter, son, son in law and niece by her side. She is preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Luanne Osborn in 2021. She leaves behind her son Chuck Coggins, daughter Laurie Vasquez, son in law Steve Vasquez, grandchildren Tony Steadman and husband Scott Steadman, Rick Adams and his wife Meghan, Corey Adams and his wife Carly and Ashley Robertson and partner Damon. Barbara also had three great grandchildren, Jasyah, Imogen and Luca. She also leaves a brother in law, William Coggins, and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no funeral services. If you feel moved to honor Barbara please make a donation to the Animal League of Green Valley where she and Sam adopted Bella who shares their niche at Green Valley Mortuary.
