Without leaving their seats at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, lecture attendees enjoyed a virtual streetcar "ride" and viewed public sculptural art created especially for Tucson's trolley line. Initiated by the Tucson Pima Arts Council, project talks began in 2014. Today, many works of art are visible from the streetcar route.
Tucson Museum of Art docent Alinda Hakanson served as the speaker and "driver" for the lecture held on Wednesday, Jan. 18. She took the “All Aboard for Streetcar Art” audience on a scenic tour of the city’s exclusive art project that connects five areas—Mercado San Agustin, Downtown Tucson, Historic 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square and the University of Arizona. The lecture focused on interpreting the theme “flow.”
Eight of Sun Link’s 23 stops offer passengers a close-up view of the outdoor sculptures while they’re traveling from place to place. And the trolley rides are free!
“Since it’s outdoor art, you can walk around it, stand by it and there are no set hours to enjoy it.
“It’s a way to engage riders at the various stops,” Hakanson told the audience of 44.
Here, we highlight three of the eight sculptures.
A sculpture depicting a poet's head and simply titled “Poet” was created by Simon Donovan and Ben Olmstead and is at the easternmost stop. This is E. Helen Street and N. Warren Avenue at the University Medical Center.
The sculpture portrays a local poet who looks like he’s blowing letters. Hundreds of laser-cut stainless steel letters were welded together from inside the molded to create the perforated "skin." The sculpture is illuminated from inside with cobalt blue LED lights.
“Calabashes” by Eric Powell are two companion pieces located on Broadway between E. Congress Street and S. 6th Avenue with one block separating the two.
The sculptures were inspired by the calabash, which was a gourd used to carry water in this area long ago. They represent hardy Tucson residents who live and thrive in the Sonoran Desert.
Another sculpture, untitled, was created by Joe Tyler and stands at N. Church and W. Congress St. The yucca plant has 100 leaves, one for each year of Arizona’s statehood when the project took root, and the blooming stalk lists the names of Arizona’s 15 counties.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone