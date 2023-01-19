Without leaving their seats at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, lecture attendees enjoyed a virtual streetcar "ride" and viewed public sculptural art created especially for Tucson's trolley line. Initiated by the Tucson Pima Arts Council, project talks began in 2014. Today, many works of art are visible from the streetcar route. 

Tucson Museum of Art docent Alinda Hakanson served as the speaker and "driver" for the lecture held on Wednesday, Jan. 18. She took the “All Aboard for Streetcar Art” audience on a scenic tour of the city’s exclusive art project that connects five areas—Mercado San Agustin, Downtown Tucson, Historic 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square and the University of Arizona. The lecture focused on interpreting the theme “flow.”



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

