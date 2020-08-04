They'd been practicing since last August. The lines were memorized, the staging was in place, the songs and choreography were down and the costumes were finished.
But just days before the curtain was to rise on sold-out shows in March, the young actors at Great Expectations Academy learned the show would not be.
COVID-19 made it impossible for the production of the charter school’s "Frozen Jr." performances to reach audiences safely. The shows, with two separate casts of students from GEA charter school and homeschoolers, were called off.
The 65 students involved in the productions faced the prospect of months of hard work not being seen.
Cindy Robinson, co-owner of Hey Productions, the production company that works with the school on plays, said when the pandemic hit they thought there would be work arounds.
“When we first got the news, we got as many of the kids as we could on Zoom to check in and say, hey, we have to postpone but we were positive,” she said.
Her sister and co-owner of Hey Productions, Diana Prior, said they really thought the show was going to go on and they had even worked it out to perform this summer at the Sahuarita auditorium.
“We had it preliminary scheduled for August but the (COVID-19) numbers increased and the return to school was delayed, large gatherings were not happening,” she said. “There was no way to even record and stream it there.”
The pair had already begun to record rehearsals to help the young actors practice at home and when they knew the show wouldn’t be possible they decided they wanted to do something to preserve the hard work of the students.
“It breaks my heart and we heard there were a lot of tears but that’s when we started brainstorming, we’re not done with this, they need closure,” Robinson said. “We thought of different ideas, contacted the leads and decided this was the ultimate compromise of what we could do and everyone felt comfortable with.”
They began to compile recorded clips from practice and over seven days would shoot scenes with the leads and ensembles to create a complete DVD for students to share with their families.
A different experience
Actress Karen Cornaby, 13, played the role of Elsa, one of the leads in the play based on the Disney movie “Frozen.” She said being in front of a camera was a different experience than the stage.
“With recording you can do it multiple times so it's a little less nerve wracking because you know if you mess up you can do it again,” she said. “You're not actively looking at the audience so you can't interact with the audience as well because there’s just the camera.”
Cornaby has been performing in theater since third grade and said finding out the on-stage performance wouldn’t take place was upsetting for everyone.
“I remember during dress rehearsal Mrs. Cindy said it wouldn't be a big deal and we should all be able to do it and then we all kind of went home over spring break and everything just kind of fell apart a little bit,” she said. “It's disappointing but I'm glad we at least are able to have a little bit of closure doing this.”
The work that went into the role included music lessons and constant practice.
“During the quarantine when we were all alone I had my lines running through my head constantly," she said. "I think the biggest part of learning your lines isn't sitting down for two hours and memorizing, it's just constantly looking at it.”
Another actress playing Elsa is Sydney Jackman, 14, who said she developed a passion for acting after auditioning for the first play Hey Productions put on.
“It took lots and lots of practice with my lines, rehearsals and practicing the dances at home,” she said. “It was lots of me belting it out in my room.”
While acting for the camera has been a different experience, she’s keeping a positive attitude about the adjustments they made to move on.
“It was really sad, definitely, since it's my last year to do these plays and as a lead role, but it's fun we get to do this and have at least something to do,” she said. “It's OK because the school’s going to keep doing plays after this all ends. It’s not the end of everything.”
Alissa Spear, 12, played Anna and decided to join the play to grown more confident and out of a love of singing.
“I started because my mom wanted me to get more confidence,” she said. “It really helps boost your confidence because I get really nervous to sing in front of people and it’s really helped.”
Spear is hopeful that people who see the DVD can see the joy acting can bring.
“It could show people how fun it is and they can do more plays so we can watch them all,” she said.
Joseph Prior, 14, has been acting for seven years and said his biggest hope for their videotaped performance is for it to turn out good.
“Acting can be a lot of fun,” he said. “Knowing that and since there are not a lot of male actors are why I auditioned for this play.”
Prior, who played Hans, said as far as his upcoming first year in high school, he knows it’s going to be very different.
“It’s most definitely going to be an interesting year,” he said. “I do hope this (COVID-19) goes away in two to three years.”
All the actors in the productions, ranging from ages 8 to 14, understood a fundamental concept of theater — the show must go on.
Though the hours of rehearsal and memorizing lines at home won’t result in on stage performances, they’re happy to have a little closure with the DVD they’ll take home. The taped performance can't be shared online because of licensing agreements.
One of the youngest members, Carlee Prior, 8, said this was her first main part and she was “very, very sad” to find out about the stage performance cancelation.
Being on camera has been different, but she was happy to get to keep playing Anna in some form.
“Sometimes I feel really nervous and sometimes I feel really braver, but mainly I’m happy doing it,” she said. “I had to listen to my mom and aunt because they’re the directors and it was really fun working with them. I really liked my part.”
Robinson and Prior don’t view the production as a loss. They look at it as a year of training for the kids that had “a Frozen theme.”
“The greatest thing to see as directors is when they really start hitting their acting potential and we had great moments with some of these kids,” Prior said. “Some were quiet or in the background when they first started and here they are killing it. They worked so hard and to see it all come together is just magic.”
Robinson said a community of volunteers helped make this experience possible and it felt like a family the whole time.
“It was a special experience to see them come together and I hope they take away not just what they’ve learned but those relationships and experiences,” she said. “I’ve been so impressed with their attitudes and how willing they were to try and make things work.”
There was an especially bittersweet feeling with this show because it is the last performance Hey Productions will do with Great Expectations and homeschool students. They will be focusing on their production company moving forward.
As for the actors and actresses who put in hours of practice at home and in rehearsal, theater and singing are likely not going to end for them any time soon.
“It’s really fun to show your friends and family what you're working on,” Jackman said. “I definitely want to do it again, I’ll hopefully be doing this for the rest of my life.”