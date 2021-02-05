After the interest in our Health Care Town Hall on Jan 14, we wanted to continue to provide you with up-to-date answers on your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution.
If you have a question, please ask using the form below. We will email you with an answer as well as add the answer to the FAQ. Please check to see if your question has been answered before sending it to us.
Most recent news:
Vaccine Resources
Frequently asked questions
TIP: Use Ctrl+F on Windows computers or Command+F on Macs to search for keywords to find the answer to your question more easily.
Where and when can I register for the vaccine?
Pima County's portal for Phase 1B is open, and you can register if you are 70 years and older, a prioritized essential worker (such as protective service occupations like police officers or firefighters), an educator or a child care worker, according to their website.
Those aged 65-69, the last group in Phase 1B, are not being vaccinated yet.
Register anyway (www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration) and you’ll be notified when an appointment is available (unless you use the Banner system — you’ll need to check back for an available appointment on your own) .
Vaccinations are mostly happening in Tucson.
What about Green Valley?
Recently, there have been pop-up sites for COVID-19 vaccines in Green Valley in Sahuarita through the United Community Health Center. UCHC is now moving on to do vaccinations in Vail and Three Points, according to their website. A three-day vaccination event ended Feb. 5 at the Community Performance and Art Center and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. Pima County said it hopes to have another in four weeks. We will update this when there is another vaccination location in Green Valley/ Sahuarita.
What’s the process when I show up at the vaccination site?
After you register online and get a confirmation, you’ll get a date and time for an appointment.
You’ll need to prove your ID — driver’s license, passport — doesn’t need to be U.S. ID. You’ll then go to a greeter station where you’ll be asked questions about your health — underlying illnesses, etc. This will determine how long you need to be monitored after getting the injection.
You’ll then get the injection then go to the monitoring site for a given period of time. You’ll be given information about a second vaccination. There is currently confusion of how that will play out — whether one needs to register again or will be called.
Can I get the vaccination anywhere?
Yes — out of state, out of county, anybody from out of the country, you can go where you want. The goal is to get people immunized. You can get the first shot out of state and the second here, or vice-versa.
Do both shots have to come from the same manufacturer.
Yes. If you get Moderna for the first shot, you need it for the second.
How do I prove that I’m at high risk and need the vaccine earlier?
No answer yet; see the registration site.
The vaccine was developed so quickly. Can we trust it?
It went through the same FDA steps that all medications and vaccines go through, according to Dr. Abel Alvarez, the director of pharmacy at the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. No steps were skipped. It’s still in Phase 3, typical of these types of vaccines. (Dr. Theresa Cullen, head of the Pima County Health Department, reported 31,000 shots had been given with no significant reactions.)
Here's all the steps that it went through:
The FDA can issue an Emergency Use Authorization during public health emergencies to make medical countermeasures available. The speed at which COVID-19 vaccines are making their way to the public is due to the FDA issuing EUAs.
EUA vaccines for COVID-19 go through three phases before the FDA authorized their use.
In phase 1, a small group of healthy people received the vaccine to gauge its safety with increasing doses and learn how well it induced an immune response.
Phase 2 expanded the group to hundreds of people with varying health statuses and demographic groups using randomized-controlled studies. The second phase also varied the doses.
Phase 3 tested the vaccine on thousands of people and provided more information about the immune response in people who received the vaccine compared to those given a placebo.
The FDA expects the vaccine's manufacturer to continue clinical trials and pursue license approval. The FDA and CDC also conduct post-authorization monitoring for safety.
Pfizer's clinical trials included about 20,000 people, 16 years and older, who received at least one dose.
Moderna administered 15,000 placebos and 15,000 vaccines to people 18 years and older.
Then why do some vaccines take 10 years to approve? This was under a year.
Dr. Alvarez said it likely has to do with urgency, and it was pushed to the top. He said they review trials before they give medications at the hospital and this vaccine has shown effectiveness with few side effects. Common side effects: achey muscles and fatigue. Anaphylactic reactions is less than 1 percent.
If I’m allergic to flu shots can I get this one?
See your doctor for those types of questions. Also, if you’re scheduled to get another vaccine — shingles, for example — see your physician for direction. It’ll all depend on your health information and history. Don’t bring these questions to the vaccination site; have them answered by your doctor ahead of time.
If my spouse and I are in different age groups, can we both get the vaccine at same time?
No, the registration process won’t allow it. This is a common question and if the answer changes, we’ll alert you.
If you’ve had COVID-19, what does it change things?
You still need the vaccination.
Do I have to wear a mask if I have had the vaccine?
Yes, and social distance and continue to isolate. Nothing changes until we reach a certain level of vaccinations and other questions are answered about effectiveness and other issues. Still many unknowns, so keep protocols in place.
What if I can only get one shot; is it effective?
You do not maximize your immunity with just one vaccine. You need two to reach maximum effectiveness against COVID-19.
Will we need to get another shot again next year?
We just don’t know. The studies aren’t out there yet. What we do know is that for about 90 days you get reliable immunity; beyond that, it’s unknown.
Do we have a choice between Moderna or Pfizer vaccines?
Dr. Abel Alvarez, director of pharmacy of the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, said both are good and wouldn’t choose one over the other. “It’s a matter of supply,” he said.
One reader who is 75 said her daughter has a mild case of COVID. She wanted to know when it would be safe to see her again.
Minimum of 10 days of quarantine from the date of onset of symptoms, and free from fever for 24 hours. For those who are immunocompromised (impaired immune system), the quarantine has been extended up to 20 days.
What about the housebound?
About 200 people have been vaccinated in their homes.
Will everybody giving the injections be trained?
Yes, all will be medical professionals, including nurses, EMTs and retired nursing professionals.
How will I find out when/where I can get a shot if I’m not online or don’t get a newspaper?
There are several platforms, including newspaper, GVR, HOAs and lots of other agencies. You can also call 520-222-0119 Monday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., which is the phone number listed on the Pima County vaccine website, for help with registration.
Will we get a proof-of-vaccination card after the second vaccine?
Yes.
Is there any medication that offers relief — not necessarily a cure — from COVID-19?
The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has several medications in stock that help in that area depending on severity of the case. They offer relief and often allow people to leave the hospital and finish their recovery at home. Contact the emergency room. Tucson Medical Center also has a monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatment clinic in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Who is paying for the vaccines?
The vaccine doses are free thanks to the taxpayers. But vaccine providers can charge a fee for giving the shot to someone. Best answer is to ask your vaccine provider before if there is a fee.
Providers can get reimbursement from a recipient's insurance or through the Health Resources and Services Administration's Provider Relief Fund.
Do you have to be an Arizona resident to get it here?
Pima County plans to make the vaccine available to anybody regardless of residency or citizenship. Snowbirds can get the vaccine here, and they will be vaccinated according to the priority phase in which they fall.
The vaccine requires two doses. What if you can't get the second dose on schedule?
Vaccine providers will give a vaccination card with the first dose. The card will indicate when to receive the second shot. You need both doses to be considered fully vaccinated.
Moderna and Pfizer say their vaccines are 95 percent effective based on a two-shot regimen. If you don't get the second shot or get it late, the vaccine's effectiveness would not be 95 percent against a COVID-19 infection.
Crystal Rambaud, the county's Manager for Vaccine Preventable Diseases, said there's no need to start the two-shot regimen over if someone misses their second dose in the recommended time frame, and people should still get it, even if it's late.
Are there vaccine side effects?
Pfizer reported several possible side effects:
•Injection site pain, swelling or redness.
•Tiredness
•Headache
•Muscle pain
•Chills
•Joint pain
•Fever
•Nausea
•Feeling unwell
•Swollen lymph nodes
The company said trials show the vaccine prevents COVID-19 after two doses, three weeks apart. But how long the protection lasts remains unknown.
Pfizer's authorization allows the vaccine for those 16 years and older.
Moderna reported several possible side effects:
•Injection site pain
•Fatigue
•Headache
•Muscle pain
•Joint pain
•Chills
•Swollen lymph nodes
The public would receive Moderna's larger two-dose regimen four weeks apart. Moderna tested its vaccine on those 18 and older.
Neither vaccine would infect someone with COVID-19.
Should you feel anything after receiving the vaccine?
Yes. The CDC said some side effects like pain or swelling in the shot arm are normal, as are fever, chills, headache and tiredness throughout the rest of the body.
That's a good thing. Those side effects are signs that your body is building protection against COVID-19. The CDC said the side effects should go away in a few days, but they could affect daily activities until then.
The CDC warned that recipients might experience flu-like effects after the first shot, but people should still get the second when required unless a healthcare provider advises otherwise.
The two-shot vaccines might not protect recipients until one to two weeks after the second shot.
Side effects should concern recipients if redness or tenderness at the shot site increases after 24 hours or they don't go away after a few days.
What is herd immunity and why are we talking about it?
The World Health Organization defines herd immunity as a concept where an achieved vaccination threshold would protect an entire population from a given virus. The WHO doesn't include infection as a means to herd immunity.
The vaccinated percentage to achieve herd immunity varies by the virus. Measles requires 95 percent vaccination, polio is 80 percent.
Vaccinating a population to receive herd immunity would lower a virus' ability to spread.
The CDC takes a different view of herd immunity — it's when enough people are protected from a virus or bacteria through vaccination or previous infection. The CDC doesn't have an estimate of the vaccinated population percentage needed to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19.
The nation's senior infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. could start seeing an impact after 50 percent of the population receives the vaccine. However, he said 75-85 percent would need vaccinations for herd immunity.
Are there different COVID strains?
Yes. There are seven human coronaviruses, including novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), or COVID-19. Human coronaviruses were first discovered in the mid-1960s.
Four strains are common, but SARS, MERS and COVID-19 are not among them.
Manufacturers have been working on vaccines for COVID-19, which is the cause of the pandemic. There's been no discussion on their effectiveness for other coronaviruses.
Are Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines the only two that will be available in the United States?
Pfizer's vaccine already received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and administered throughout the country, including Arizona.
Moderna received approval Friday.
The CDC said there were five vaccines in progress or planned for phase 3 trials in the United States as of Nov. 24.
The WHO reported there were more than 50 vaccines in trials worldwide.
On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson announced it enrolled about 45,000 people in a multi-country Phase 3 trial for a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Why are there different storage temperature requirements between Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines?
Moderna's vaccine requires cold storage temperatures of minus-13 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Pfizer's vaccine requires a much more frigid minus-112 to minus-76 degrees.
In an interview with National Public Radio, vaccine researcher Margaret Liu said the vaccines need such temperatures because of the makers' approach using mRNA, or messenger RNA, which gets the body to produce a protein that fights COVID-19.
Because mRNA is destroyed easily, vaccine makers stabilize the mRNA and add a coating for added protection. But that's still not enough. And in comes the cold temperatures.
The chemical reactions that break down the mRNA slow down as the temperature drops.
Moderna spokesperson Colleen Hussey said they uses a different structure and lipid nanoparticle properties to stabilize and coat their vaccine. The result is Moderna's vaccine doesn't require temperatures as low as Pfizer's.