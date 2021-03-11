We’ve come a long way in what seems like a short time.
I’m talking about life-time.
The memory bank, the hard drive in the head, measures that distance. I don’t think anything can measure the blinding speed.
Remember radio? I mean it’s golden age — Fibber McGee and Molly. Amos ’n' Andy (and no protests, no sensitivity explosion).
Remember when trains ran everywhere? Long journeys, short hops. Roomy seats.
We did grow elderly …. in such a short time.
Movies. Remember when they were funny without being crude? Romantic without being nude?
Politics — thus be it ever — ranged from awful to disgusting. But somehow it didn’t seem quite so bad frothing out of a radio as it does today, regurgitating out of a television set.
TV was new when some of us were young. So new that most of us didn’t have one yet. Remember? Are you that old?
It was great with no TV, as I look back, but we didn’t know it because at the time, we wanted one.
Man hadn’t polluted Mount Everest or the moon yet. Remember? Both places were still safe from humankind.
Remember when Truman was in the White House and the Dodgers were in Brooklyn?
And we drove American cars, remember that? Oldsmobiles, Pontiacs, Plymouths, the DeSoto and the Mercury. Nobody had ever heard of the foreign cars we drive today, cars whose names back then would have conjured up images of mixed drinks or something that might require surgical removal from the backside.
OK, I know, things are better today. On the whole, they are.
Even though we’re wearing masks and staying in the house except to buy groceries or pick up a prescription or keep a doctor appointment.
A lot of us who would have gone to church on Sundays haven’t been there in a year, maybe longer. Too risky. There’s that cursed virus lurking everywhere. And we have to hide from it.
But eventually we’ll get past the COVID-19 thing.
And some day our kids and grandkids will look back on this ghastly interlude, shake their heads in disbelief and say something like:
“Remember the quarantine? The masks?
“The #!!$%&!! COVID?”
Things will be better then. I’m not sure whether memories will be.
People will sigh, though, in disbelief at how time flew by — as it surely will.
Like an Oldsmobile in passing gear.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.