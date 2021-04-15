ACROSS THE VALLEY 1

QC Desert Duffer President Mike Senatra presents a check for $6600 to Sue Eaton, assistant director at the Sahuarita Food Bank.

 Thom Sharples photo

Thanks to generous donations from the Quail Creek Desert Duffers, Mike Senatra was able to present a check to the Sahuarita Food Bank and the Food Bank of Green Valley for $660 each, totaling $1,320. Since January 2020, the Quail Creek Duffers, a Men’s 9-Hole Golf Association, have donated more than $4,100 to local food banks and organizations.

The Torres/Ranch Ladies Golf Association played on April 12 and 14 for their highest honor, Club Champion. Dana Barnes won the tournament with a 172 gross score. Barnes was the 22nd Champion for the club, which has hosted the tournament since 1996.

Dana Barnes, 2021 Torres/Ranch Ladies Golf Association Club Champion.

The championship is a two-day event with 1st-round play at Canoa Ranch Golf Club where Barnes shot an 85, giving her a 3-stroke advantage going into the final round. Barnes held her lead on Wednesday at Torres Blancas Golf Club, shooting an 87 on the day.

TRLGA had not crowned a new winner since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Other Places:

1st Flight: Low Gross: Dana Barnes; Low Net: Sharon Meyers

2nd Flight: Low Gross: Mary Miller, Low Net: Judy Ellyson

3rd Flight: Low Gross: Bonny Forkner; Low Net: Pat Thompson

4th Flight: Low Gross: Leslie Sills; Low Net: Linda Bilstein

