Thanks to generous donations from the Quail Creek Desert Duffers, Mike Senatra was able to present a check to the Sahuarita Food Bank and the Food Bank of Green Valley for $660 each, totaling $1,320. Since January 2020, the Quail Creek Duffers, a Men’s 9-Hole Golf Association, have donated more than $4,100 to local food banks and organizations.
The Torres/Ranch Ladies Golf Association played on April 12 and 14 for their highest honor, Club Champion. Dana Barnes won the tournament with a 172 gross score. Barnes was the 22nd Champion for the club, which has hosted the tournament since 1996.
The championship is a two-day event with 1st-round play at Canoa Ranch Golf Club where Barnes shot an 85, giving her a 3-stroke advantage going into the final round. Barnes held her lead on Wednesday at Torres Blancas Golf Club, shooting an 87 on the day.
TRLGA had not crowned a new winner since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Other Places:
1st Flight: Low Gross: Dana Barnes; Low Net: Sharon Meyers
2nd Flight: Low Gross: Mary Miller, Low Net: Judy Ellyson
3rd Flight: Low Gross: Bonny Forkner; Low Net: Pat Thompson
4th Flight: Low Gross: Leslie Sills; Low Net: Linda Bilstein