I fear that I've always had a knack for irritating my liberal friends when it comes to politics. When speaking of presidents, for instance, I would invariably be pushed to say something like this: "Sorry, guys, but my favorite presidents during my lifetime were not Kennedy, the first candidate who I could actually vote for, or even Obama, who lived in Chicago's Hyde Park where I worked."
"OK, Moore, who were your favorites?" (That was often phrased in such a way as to suggest that I was sliding into senility.) "OK, if you really want to know, they are Truman and Eisenhower, men who didn't like one another — but they were both brilliant and dedicated to the Constitution."
In short, I'm an oddball who does not claim a party. I'm neither a reliable Democrat nor a Republican. I'm also a conservative/liberal when I'm not a liberal/conservative. Forget labels. Let's focus on 2024, and who might be elected president.
That is, I fear that Donald Trump may have another go at the presidency. He probably won't, of course. But even a cat's whisker of a probability that he might run — and win — scares me.
Dems and Republicans who value the Constitution need to think that through. After all, in 2016, Trump won; and in 2020, he got 74 million votes, a staggering number for a man who enjoyed running roughshod over our constitutional system of government. Not to mention his seemingly endless "Stop the Steal" campaign that eventually led to the ugly invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Although I don't know who might be the Democratic candidate for president in 2024, I'm sure that it won't be Joe Biden. Too far past his prime. Nor will it be Kamala Harris. She won't be ready by then, though her nationwide advocates will argue otherwise.
Somehow the Dems need to find a candidate so accomplished that he or she can't lose to Trump. My favored nominee would be four-star Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He's also the official adviser to the president, the National Security Council, the Homeland Security Council and the Secretary of Defense.
Look him up on the web. He's the real deal; a combat soldier who worked his way through the ranks because he had courage in battle while displaying awesome ability in organizing.
Milley loves his country and, just as important, he cherishes our Constitution. So much so that he violated protocol and quietly called counterparts in China to assure them that President Trump, who was acting very nutty following the 2020 election with his "Stop the Steal" obsession, was not going to start a war with China as a distraction.
That was no small matter. The Chinese were worried. After all, the president controls more than a thousand thermonuclear weapons that he could launch on his own word, and the Chinese have a few hundred.
If one side or the other launched a few because of miscalculation, that would be bad. Perhaps end-of-modern-civilization bad. Milley sought to dispel that angst. He would personally assure the Chinese by phone that Trump would not do anything crazy like that.
Milley has always put the nation's welfare first over his. After all, he repeatedly put his life on the line in combat. And he is dedicated to the Constitution, the piece of paper that keeps our nation great. And, as an Army officer, he is officially non-political. Will either party try to persuade him to retire from the military and run for president. I have no idea.
But I'm old enough to recall that Gen. Eisenhower was publicly apolitical, too. After he retired, both parties tried to snap him up as their presidential candidate. The GOP won that one.
But the GOP is not likely to pursue Milley. Trump hates him; he has gone on record as saying that Milley had committed "treason" with his phone calls. Other Trumpsters have used the word, too.
I disagree; Milley is a patriot, and he would be a winning candidate if the Dems can persuade him to run. As Capt. Picard used to say on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — "Make it so."