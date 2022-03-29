It’s troubling when a legitimate business is severely criticized via a lot of misinformation and questionable statistics. Case in point is the recent “In My View” regarding Medicare Advantage health insurance.
The author, admitting that he has another Medigap Supplement insurance, obviously has no experience with an Advantage plan that he attacked.
For years my wife and I also had a traditional Supplement plan. With my former employer subsidizing, the premium was still over $600 per month. For over five years now we have had a United Health Advantage plan. Comparing the coverage, this plan has at least comparable coverage in every critical area; at $0 premium to us (apparently, Medicare pays the premium as U.H. administers the Medicare benefits as well as the supplemental).
Addressing point by misinformation point:
•“Elite specialty care or expensive cutting edge treatments are carved out of most” Advantage plans. I have required ongoing treatment for two specialized maladies. For spinal stenosis I have been treated by neurosurgeons at Banner Health and Western Neurological. Neither has had an issue getting approval for procedures, including spinal surgery. I have received ongoing treatment for complications from a detached retina from three ophthalmologists, including a highly recommended retina specialist.
•Pre-authorization process is purposefully slow. “It is almost universally not approved.” Advantage plans come in either HMO or PPO. The latter allows a patient to go directly to a specialist; the HMO requires referral from your PCP (Note: Most elite specialists require referral regardless of which insurance you have). In 2017, I had five surgeries on my eye by various specialists. Not once was service denied, and approval was always one phone call to U.H. The cost to me was minimal.
•“30% of physicians report inability to get patients needed treatment.” I would like to see the writer’s reference for this statistic. We have never had the insurance plan deny or even delay service that was recommended by our PCP or a specialist.
By the way, routine and non-routine visits to my PCP have $0 co-pay. Co-pay for a specialist is $25. Drug co-pays have tiers, with most at $0, but more specialized drugs do have some co-pay.
No, I am not on any plan payroll. We are just grateful that a friend does sell insurance and introduced us to this Advantage plan.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone