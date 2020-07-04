It's been 70 years since the start of the Korean War on June 25, 1950. We talked to three local veterans about their experiences.
Ron Nairn
Green Valley resident Ron Nairn, 91, was a 20-year-old Marine reservist from Dallas, Oregon, when he found himself called to active duty with the 1st Marine Division.
Nairn received his deployment orders the morning after marrying his wife, Dona Jean, in 1950. His unit landed at Inch'ŏn that September.
It wasn't cold when they arrived, but that would soon change for the 1st Marines, who eventually found themselves at one of the war's most unforgiving battlefields – the Chosin Reservoir.
In November and December 1950, China launched its second offensive against the U.S. and allied forces pushing into North Korea. The Chinese objective was to push the entire X Corps out of North Korea and back across the 38th Parallel and to surround and destroy the 1st Marine Division.
The X Corps was pushed back into South Korea but the Chinese failed to destroy the Marines, who fought their way through narrow roads, mountain passes and a bridged chasm to reach naval transports on the coast, a 70-mile march to the sea.
Nairn was part of a seven-man team operating a 105 mm Howitzer.
"We hooked our 105-Howitzer up to a truck and it hauled us up," he said. "We went into North Korea, way up into the mountains, and that's where we ran into a lot of people who didn't want us there."
During the battle, temperatures regularly fell to minus-25 degrees and would reach as low as minus-34 degrees. It took explosives or bulldozers to dig foxholes in the frozen ground.
"It was very cold," Nairn said. "That was more of a problem than the enemy was."
"I was walking out all those many miles, and it was one of those things where if you stop, you're a dead duck," Nairn said "So, you walk and walk and walk, and it was 70-some miles I walked out. I'd get so tired and want to stop, and then I'd ask myself, 'Do you really want to stop? Cause you may never get started again.'"
In 2018, Nairn told the Green Valley News, "I find war to be a terrible, gruesome, inhumane endeavor. In spite of that, I am proud to be a Marine."
Growing up, Nairn spent time skiing Oregon's Mount Hood and said he was a little more suited to the cold climate than many of his buddies from warmer Texas.
Another Marine at Chosin Reservoir from North Dakota also felt a little more acclimated to cold than most, but still, he said it was colder than anything he'd experienced before.
John Levi
Green Valley resident John Levi, 91, was a 20-year-old Navy corpsman with the 1st Marine Division.
"That's what I remember about Korea, it got down to 35 degrees below zero," he said. "Treating those casualties and wounded was quite an experience."
Levi said he and other corpsmen would carry morphine in their mouths to keep it from freezing solid. But the cold had its advantages.
"The one thing about the cold weather was it helped the wound to clot," he said. "And that saved quite a few casualties because the blood froze and it preventing bleeding (out)."
According to the United Nations Command, there were 4,385 1st Marine Division casualties attributed to combat at Chosin Reservoir. There was another 7,338 attributed to the cold. The UNC estimated Chinese casualties between 40,000 and 80,000. The UNC said the Chinese have remained vague about their losses during the battle.
While Chosin remained a geographical victory for China, it knocked their Ninth Army Group out of the war until March 1951. The battle also convinced the allies that ground troops could defeat Chinese armies despite their numerical advantage.
Richard Norzagaray
In 1952, Sahuarita Heights resident Richard Norzagaray, 84, was a Navy engineer aboard the USS Fletcher, which escorted ships and frogman deployments into Korea with Task Force 77.
"Destroyers, we don't need too much water, so we get close up to the shore," he said. "Sometimes we got too close, close enough for machine gunfire. But nothing to do any harm to us."
Born in Ajo, Norzagaray joined the Navy when he was 16 in Los Angeles. He said his father was hesitant to let him sign up at first but his mother convinced him that joining the Navy would keep the teen off the street and out of trouble.
"I went in there and I was 104 pounds, and the minimum was 105. The recruiter said, 'I'll give you a pound,'" Norzagaray said. "Then he said, 'By the time they find out you're underage, you're going to be sworn in already. Besides, we need you in Korea.' It was easy in those years."
Norzagaray said one of the things that he remembered most about the war was wading ashore to Pusan and seeing Korean civilians.
"Destruction and hunger, and they'll do anything for a fountain pen or a pack of cigarettes or a bar of soap," he said. "I mean, that was bad. You figure the people that were on the land, they really went through hell."
Nairn and Levi also remembered the dire situation the civilians found themselves in during the war.
"One thing that I remember is the suffering of the Korean people who were trying to get out of there and seeing the elderly and young children and mothers with their babies," Levi said. "Just all the suffering of the Korean people. It was something that I'll always remember, besides the cold weather and the casualties of our Marines."
Nairn found the civilian population disliked the Chinese army moving into the country. Some of the civilians would slip into Marine positions to warn them about enemy movements.
"We kind of liked them and they kind of liked us, you know," he said. "And sometimes, when we didn't have other things going on, we'd go downtown and buy some stuff to eat or whatever. We got along well with the South Koreans. And the North Koreans as well. They treated us well, and we treated them well."
In 2000, Levi returned to South Korea with Korean hosts who thanked veterans for their service during the war. Levi said the people were hospitable and appreciative of the United States for its intervention during the North Korean invasion.
"I was amazed at how much that country had built up and how much they just came out of all the destruction and built themselves up," he said. "The wonderful buildings and people. I just couldn't believe it because everything that I saw was destruction and rubble."