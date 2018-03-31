Quantcast
Dad: Son made mistake fleeing campus, is distraught
Local News Stories

Dad: Son made mistake fleeing campus, is distraught

  • By Kim Smith ksmith@gvnews.com
  • Updated

The father of a 17-year-old Sahuarita High School senior who fled from police Wednesday, prompting the lockdown of seven schools, said his son made a terrible decision but feared he’d get into trouble for having an X-Acto knife and stun gun in his truck.

Seven SUSD campuses locked down
Local News Stories

Seven SUSD campuses locked down

  • By Kim Smith Green Valley News
  • Updated

Seven schools were locked down for 40 minutes Wednesday after a Sahuarita High School student fled from an administrator who told him they wanted to search his pickup for a weapon.

Featured

MORE ARTICLES

Opinion

Pay equity

The language for demanding equal pay has changed over the years. In 1894, the first proposed…

Opinion

The enemy? Money

Mike Moore is probably right. We may never have to fight the Marines (“There’s no need to fi…

Opinion

God’s way

First, I would like to commend all the people who have taken the time to write an opinion ab…

Opinion

Our own backyard

On Tuesday, I had the “pleasure” of having a colonoscopy at the Green Valley hospital. A str…

Opinion

Great folks

My husband, Mark, and I rent for a short time in the winter and love your village. We have c…

Opinion

Time to learn

For me, one of the joys of being in a classroom with a bunch of teenagers was the opportunit…

Opinion

Bolton’s targets

Newly appointed national security adviser John Bolton once proposed sending a cruise missile…

Opinion

Barking dogs

Problems experienced by the Rancho Sahuarita resident who had a barking dog in the neighborh…

NEWS

GET OUT!

THE GREEN VALLEY NEWS VIDEOS

EVENTS CALENDAR

Sign up below and get updates delivered right to your inbox!