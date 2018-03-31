Only a handful of people attended Thursday night’s meeting on the fate of Sopori pool in Amado, but those who spoke were adamant that the Sahuarita Unified School District do everything in its power to keep it open.
The father of a 17-year-old Sahuarita High School senior who fled from police Wednesday, prompting the lockdown of seven schools, said his son made a terrible decision but feared he’d get into trouble for having an X-Acto knife and stun gun in his truck.
Seven schools were locked down for 40 minutes Wednesday after a Sahuarita High School student fled from an administrator who told him they wanted to search his pickup for a weapon.
Two parents were arrested Sunday night after their 10-year-old son became sick after eating marijuana-laced brownies.
Two Pima County residents were arrested Saturday during the Sahuarita March for Our Lives rally.
An off-duty Border Patrol agent cited in a hit-and-run incident on March 1 is on “administrative duty” pending the investigation by Sahuarita police, according to a Border Patrol statement released Monday.
Thirteen years ago, when Manny Valenzuela came to work for the Sahuarita Unified School District, anyone could walk on to any school campus and walk through any door.
Duane Blumberg, who served as the Town of Sahuarita mayor for more than five years before stepping down, will not seek re-election to the Town Council this year.
Sahuarita grew by about 100 acres on Monday when the Town Council approved the final step of annexing La Posada.
Four write-in candidates endorsed by the watchdog group GVR4Us took every open seat on the G…
To the untrained eye, the former Canoa Hills golf course is slowly reverting to its desert b…
Three captains with the local Arizona Department of Public Safety office will visit Green Va…
